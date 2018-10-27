Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
2114 posts

Football: City playoff pairings

FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
#8 Venice (6-4) at #1 Narbonne (7-3)
#5 San Fernando (8-2) at #4 Birmingham (8-2)
#6 Garfield (10-0) at #3 Carson (5-5)
#7 Palisades (8-2) at #2 Eagle Rock (9-0)


DIVISION I
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Huntington Park (1-9) at #1 Dorsey (5-5)
#9 Cleveland (6-4) at #8 Crenshaw (4-6)
#12 Grant (6-4) at #5 Wilmington Banning (4-6)
#13 Sylmar (5-5) at #4 Fairfax (7-3)
#14 Los Angeles Hamilton (4-5) at #3 Reseda (9-1)
#11 Granada Hills (3-7) at #6 San Pedro (4-6)
#10 South Gate (6-4) at #7 El Camino Real (6-4)
#15 Jefferson (6-4) at #2 Westchester (8-2)

DIVISION II
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Washington (2-7) at #1 Franklin (9-1)
#9 Chavez (6-4) at #8 Torres (6-4)
#12 Hollywood (6-3) at #5 Locke (6-4)
#13 Los Angeles University (1-8) at #4 Arleta (7-3)
#14 View Park (2-8) at #3 Canoga Park (7-3)
#11 Granada Hills Kennedy (3-7) at #6 Bell (5-5)
#10 Verdugo Hills (5-5) at #7 Los Angeles Roosevelt (6-4)
#15 Los Angeles Marshall (2-8) at #2 Los Angeles Wilson (7-3)

Advertisement

Boys' water polo: Southern Section playoff pairings

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Advertisement

Football: Friday's scores

Friday, Oct. 26

CITY

CENTRAL LEAGUE

  • Football
By

Wilson to play Eagle Rock after boycott threat by players

Wilson High officials have informed the City Section that their football team intends to play Eagle Rock on Friday at Wilson after a player boycott threat on Thursday raised questions about whether the game would take place.

An Instagram post by a Wilson player on Thursday got the attention of City Section and Los Angeles Unified School District officials: “Tomorrow the Wilson varsity team will not be playing in our game against Eagle Rock. We are boycotting the game along with our coaches.”

The players were upset that two volunteer assistant coaches have been prevented from coaching by the LAUSD after it was learned they had yet to complete a state-required background check, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said.

Girls' volleyball: City Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Advertisement

Football: Thursday's scores

Thursday, Oct. 25

SOUTHERN SECTION

ACADEMY LEAGUE

By

Lindon Crow, former USC and NFL star and high school coach, dies at 85

A 1962 Topps football card of Lindon Crow, who was with the Rams that season.
A 1962 Topps football card of Lindon Crow, who was with the Rams that season. (Topps)

Lindon Crow, who guided Panorama City St. Genevieve to a 1978 Southern Section football championship, starred for USC and was a starting defensive back for the New York Giants in the 1958 NFL title game known as the “greatest game ever played,” died on Thursday in Exeter, Calif., his wife Sandy, said. He was 85.

Crow had suffered three strokes and had been bedridden in recent months.

Crow played professional football for 10 seasons, including for the Rams, after attending USC. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection at cornerback. He played for the Chicago Cardinals, New York Giants and the Rams. He led the league with 11 interceptions in 1956 when he made the Associated Press’ All-Pro second team and finished his career with 23 interceptions.

Boys water polo: City playoff pairings

BOYS WATER POLO

CITY

First round, Monday, 3 p.m.

Advertisement
  • Football
By

Taft ends its football season for safety reasons

Assistant Principal Neezer McNab confirmed on Thursday that Taft High has ended its football season and will not participate in the City Section Division II playoffs even though it is ranked No. 16 with an 0-10 record.

Taft forfeited its game scheduled for Friday against Birmingham because of safety reasons, McNab said.

“It’s strictly because of safety,” she said. “I can’t put a team out there with three linemen out of 17 kids.”

Girls volleyball: Southern Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1