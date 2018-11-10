Football: Friday's playoff scores

Nov. 9, 2018, 10:42 p.m.
FOOTBALL
CITY
Nov. 9, 2018, 10:40 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS, Friday
Open Division: Campbell Hall 11, Irvine University 7
Nov. 9, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Senior Ethan Danforth of Canyon Country Canyon ran 15:31.5 at the Southern Section cross-country prelims on Friday in Riverside, leading the individual qualifiers in a Division 2 heat.
The championships are set for next Saturday in Riverside.
Loyola and Saugus were the top teams in heat two of Division 2. Newbury Park, Woodbridge and Thousand Oaks led heat one. Noah Hibbard of Arroyo ran 15:20.7.
Nov. 9, 2018, 11:17 a.m.
- Football
Running back Brandyn Jordan of Cathedral has been selected the MVP in the Angelus League.
The co-most valuable offensive players were Darius Perrantes of St. Francis and Alex Franco of Cathedral. The MVP defensive player was Dylan Taylor of Cathedral. The MVP lineman was Keith Conley of Cathedral.
First-team all-league:
Nov. 9, 2018, 10:07 a.m.
The City Section has canceled its cross-country prelims set for Saturday at Pierce College.
Pierce College is being used as an evacuation center for animals being moved out of the way of wildfires in Ventura County and Los Angeles County. Also, there are concerns about air quality, City Section administrator Vicki Lagos said Friday.
All participants will advance to the finals next Saturday at Pierce College.
Nov. 9, 2018, 10:04 a.m.
- Football
The Friday night City Section Open Division football playoff game between Birmingham and San Fernando has been moved from Pierce College to Granada Hills High School.
Kickoff will be 7:30 p.m.
Pierce College is being used as an evacuation center for animals because of the fires in Ventura and Los Angeles countiesy.
Nov. 9, 2018, 6:20 a.m.
Wildfires in Ventura County and Los Angeles County could force postponement of several high school football playoff games scheduled for Friday.
Oaks Christian in Westlake Village was scheduled to travel to Orange County to play JSerra in a Division 1 quarterfinal, but the game has been postponed, athletic director Jan Hethcock said. Flames are nearby, students have lost homes, parts of the area have been evacuated and parts of the 101 Freeway are closed, Hethcock said Friday morning via text.
The game was scheduled to be televised by Fox Sports West. It has been rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.
Nov. 8, 2018, 10:34 p.m.
CIF STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Nov. 8, 2018, 9:59 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
CITY
DIVISION I
Nov. 8, 2018, 9:54 p.m.
BOYS WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1