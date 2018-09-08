Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
1978 posts

Football: Friday's scores

Friday, September 7th

CITY

NONLEAGUE

Advertisement

Football: Thursday's scores

Thursday, September 6th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Advertisement
  • Football
By

Cooper Meek leads Sherman Oaks Notre Dame to 55-7 win over Paraclete

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame players prepare for a 6:15 p.m. start as the sun beats down on Thursday night.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame players prepare for a 6:15 p.m. start as the sun beats down on Thursday night. (Eric Sondheimer)

A 6:15 p.m. start on a Thursday night at Littlerock High hardly disrupted the routine of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, which was 0-2 and coming off a tough 35-34 loss to Moorpark.

The Knights took out their frustration on Paraclete, rolling to a 55-7 victory. Notre Dame scored 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back behind sophomore quarterback Cooper Meek, who ran for three touchdowns and passed for another.

Meek’s 45-yard touchdown run started Notre Dame’s onslaught. The Knights made three interceptions, with Maxwell Cotton returning one for a touchdown.

  • Football
By

Moorpark High will be site for football doubleheader on Saturday

Moorpark High School will host a football doubleheader on Saturday.

In the 4:30 p.m. game, JSerra will take on Arizona Pinnacle.

Then the 7:30 p.m. game will have Moorpark playing Arizona Higley.

By

Mission Viejo vs. Upland will be prep football TV game next week

Next week’s Mission Viejo vs. Upland football game has been chosen to be shown on Prime Ticket.

The games chosen to be on Prep Zone:

Chaminade vs. St. John Bosco; Narbonne vs. Gardena Serra; Cathedral vs. Bishop Amat; Westlake vs. Moorpark.

Advertisement
By

Was Todd Frazier's ball-switching trick gamesmanship or cheating?

Let the debate begin whether Mets third baseman Todd Frazier was engaging in gamesmanship or cheating on Monday at Dodger Stadium when he was credited for catching a foul ball down the left-field line.

It turned out he dropped the ball in the stands but picked up a rubber ball, showed it to the umpire who made the out call.

Is that OK?

By

City Section announces its Hall of Fame class: Ferragamo brothers, Paul Knox, Anthony Davis and Toya Holiday are among the inductees

Los Angeles Times prep columnist Eric Sondheimer will be among the inductees in the City Section Hall of Fame ceremony on April 28.
Los Angeles Times prep columnist Eric Sondheimer will be among the inductees in the City Section Hall of Fame ceremony on April 28. (Eric Sondheimer)

The City Section announced its fifth induction class for its sports Hall of Fame, and it includes brothers Chris and Vince Ferragamo from Banning, football coach Paul Knox, San Fernando standout Anthony Davis and Kennedy standout Toya DeCree Holiday, the mother of the three Holiday brothers now playing in the NBA.

The class will be among those inducted during ceremonies on April 28 at the Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City.

Also in the class is Los Angeles Times columnist Eric Sondheimer, who has covered high school sports in Southern California since 1976. The Poly High grad has been with The Times since 1997. He will be inducted along with Randy Rosenbloom, the longtime TV and radio broadcaster who is a North Hollywood grad.

By

South Hills is an early season surprise team with 3-0 start

South Hills has emerged as a surprise team in prep football with a 3-0 start and No. 1 ranking in Southern Section Division 6 under coach Matt Bechtel.

The Huskies have been relying on underclassmen for wins over Crenshaw, Don Lugo and San Juan Hills.

Junior quarterback Khalil Ali has passed for 517 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Juaquin Elliott has rushed for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Jordan Sanchez has caught 15 passes.

Advertisement
By

Standout basketball player Charisma Osborne commits to UCLA

Sophomore Charisma Osborne leads Windward

Charisma Osborne, a two-time player of the year by The Times in girls’ basketball at Windward, has committed to UCLA.

Osborne led Windward to Southern Section and state Open Division championships this past season. She’s considered the No. 1 college prospect in California.

She’s known for her all-around play as a scorer, defender and passer.

By

Carson hands No. 1 Palisades rare City Section defeat in girls' volleyball

Palisades, ranked No. 1 in City Section girls’ volleyball, suffered a rare City Section defeat on Tuesday.

Carson knocked off the Dolphins 25-12, 25-27, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11.

Carson had lost four matches against Southern Section opponents before defeating Palisades, which was unbeaten against City Section opponents.