Football: Friday's scores

Sep. 21, 2018, 11:03 p.m.
Friday, September 21st
CITY
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Sep. 21, 2018, 3:53 p.m.
The Southern Section released on Friday its basketball playoff divisions for 2018-19 based on its formula of competitive equity and past success.
Of course, the top eight teams regardless of divisions will end up playing in the Open Division playoffs.
Here’s the link for boys’ divisions.
Sep. 21, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Basketball standout Cassius Stanley of defending state champion Sierra Canyon has announced a final three as he contemplates his college choice.
He tweeted that UCLA, Kansas and Oregon are the schools he’s still considering.
The 6-foot-5 Stanley is considered an outstanding athlete with tremendous leaping skills.
Sep. 21, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 20
SOUTHERN SECTION
PACIFIC LEAGUE
Sep. 19, 2018, 4:37 p.m.
Former UCLA running back Jermaine Lewis has his alma mater, Antelope Valley, off to a 4-0 start and looking strong in Division 5. Apple Valley and La Serna are 5-0 and could be challengers in Division 5.
The Antelopes are loaded with top skill position players, such as receiver Jamaal Bell and running back Jermaine Marshall.
Antelope Valley continues Golden League play Friday against Highland. The Antelopes’ best victory came in their season opener, 32-29 over Grace Brethren.
Sep. 19, 2018, 7:22 a.m.
Reseda is 5-0 and facing its toughest game of the season on Friday in a Valley Mission League road game against league favorite San Fernando.
The Regents will unveil quarterback Ezekiel Savage, a transfer from Royal who was forced to sit out the first five games.
“He gets thrown right into the fire,” coach Alonso Arreola said. “We’re expecting good things.”
Sep. 17, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
Thursday, September 20th
SOUTHERN SECTION
PACIFIC LEAGUE
Sep. 17, 2018, 4:17 p.m.
The week five and six schedule for TV and web games have been announced by Fox Sports West.
Friday’s TV game on Prime Ticket is IMG Academy vs. Mater Dei. The Prep Zone games are Mission Viejo vs. Orange Lutheran; Cathedral vs. Gardena Serra; Heritage vs. Cajon; Antelope Valley vs. Highland.
Next Friday, the JSerra vs. St. John Bosco Trinity League opener will be televised by Prime Ticket. The Prep Zone games are Calabasas vs. Westlake; Mater Dei vs. Servite; San Clemente vs. Tesoro; Valencia vs. Canyon.
Sep. 17, 2018, 11:58 a.m.
What can quarterback Jayden Daniels do for an encore at Cajon?
A year ago as a junior, he passed for 5,139 yards and 62 touchdowns with five interceptions for a 14-2 team.
This season, the Cowboys are off to a 4-0 start, and Daniels is looking as consistent as ever. He has passed for 1,023 yards while completing 70% of his passes for 17 touchdowns. He has made 76 pass attempts without an interception.
Sep. 17, 2018, 10:59 a.m.
Former Narbonne junior varsity quarterback Jalon Daniels will face his old team on Friday when Lawndale travels to Narbonne. Daniels should drop by the weight room before the game to say hello to his friends.
Narbonne has its own quarterback competition. Jake Garcia, a transfer from Long Beach Poly, will finally be eligible after sitting out the first five games. He was expected to start until the City Section declared he had to sit out.
Jaylen Henderson, who shared QB duties with Daniels on the JV team last season, has been the starter for the first five games. Narbonne went 2-3. Henderson played perhaps his best game of the season last week when Narbonne defeated Gardena Serra in double overtime 27-26.