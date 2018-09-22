Football: Friday's scores

A year ago as a junior, he passed for 5,139 yards and 62 touchdowns with five interceptions for a 14-2 team.

This season, the Cowboys are off to a 4-0 start, and Daniels is looking as consistent as ever. He has passed for 1,023 yards while completing 70% of his passes for 17 touchdowns. He has made 76 pass attempts without an interception.