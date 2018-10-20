Football: Friday's scores

Oct. 19, 2018, 11:03 p.m.
Friday, October 19th
CITY
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Hollywood 34, Belmont 7
Marquez 21, Contreras 14
Mendez 20, Bernstein 2
COLISEUM LEAGUE
Crenshaw 30, Locke 8
Fremont 50, Dorsey 0
View Park 51, Hawkins 0
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Grant 60, Monroe 12
North Hollywood 27, Chavez 8
Verdugo Hills 29, Sun Valley Poly 21
EASTERN LEAGUE
Bell 22, South East 0
Garfield 56, Huntington Park 0
South Gate 46, Legacy 14
EXPOSITION LEAGUE
Jefferson 42, West Adams 0
Rivera 28, Angelou 7
MARINE LEAGUE
Carson 41, Wilmington Banning 14
Narbonne 62, Gardena 0
METRO LEAGUE
Los Angeles Jordan 52, Los Angeles 22
Roybal 45, Rancho Dominguez 0
Sotomayor 19, Maywood CES 14
NORTHERN LEAGUE
Eagle Rock 56, Franklin 6
Los Angeles Wilson 93, Lincoln 62
VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE
Canoga Park 34, Granada Hills Kennedy 3
Reseda 49, Van Nuys 0
San Fernando 59, Sylmar 0
WEST VALLEY LEAGUE
Birmingham 60, Chatsworth 6
Cleveland 32, Granada Hills 27
El Camino Real 56, Taft 0
WESTERN LEAGUE
Fairfax 48, Venice 26
Palisades 35, Los Angeles University 0
Westchester 70, Los Angeles Hamilton 21
SOUTHERN SECTION
605 LEAGUE
Artesia 46, Pioneer 32
Glenn 67, Cerritos 41
ALMONT LEAGUE
Bell Gardens 44, Alhambra 27
Montebello 34, Keppel 7
Schurr 42, San Gabriel 33
AMBASSADOR LEAGUE
Aquinas 43, Arrowhead Christian 0
Ontario Christian 66, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 6
BASELINE LEAGUE
Damien 29, Etiwanda 22
Rancho Cucamonga 35, Los Osos 24
Upland 42, Chino Hills 32
BAY LEAGUE
Mira Costa 49, Compton Centennial 0
Palos Verdes 36, Leuzinger 0
Peninsula 21, Redondo 7
BIG 4 LEAGUE
Segerstrom 48, Westminster 7
BIG VIII LEAGUE
Corona Centennial 80, King 0
Corona Santiago 52, Corona 0
Norco 51, Eastvale Roosevelt 7
CAMINO LEAGUE
Camarillo 58, Thousand Oaks 3
Moorpark 33, Bishop Diego 14
CAMINO REAL LEAGUE
Bishop Montgomery 55, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 28
Mary Star 40, St. Monica 14
CANYON LEAGUE
Royal 31, Oak Park 0
Simi Valley 35, Agoura 7
CHANNEL LEAGUE
Dos Pueblos 35, Santa Ynez 28
Lompoc 47, San Marcos 7
CITRUS BELT LEAGUE
Cajon 56, Yucaipa 34
Redlands 31, Carter 14
Redlands East Valley 49, Citrus Valley 14
CITRUS COAST LEAGUE
Carpinteria 33, Santa Clara 14
Fillmore 31, Santa Paula 24
Nordhoff 35, Malibu 0
CRESTVIEW LEAGUE
Yorba Linda 49, Anaheim Canyon 0
CROSS VALLEY LEAGUE
Riverside Prep 35, Excelsior 7
DEL REY LEAGUE
St. Genevieve 35, La Salle 13
St. Paul 47, St. Anthony 14
DEL RIO LEAGUE
El Rancho 52, Santa Fe 14
La Serna 28, Whittier 21
DESERT EMPIRE LEAGUE
La Quinta 14, Palm Springs 7
Palm Desert 37, Xavier Prep 3
Shadow Hills 41, Rancho Mirage 14
DESERT SKY LEAGUE
Adelanto 33, Barstow 5
Silverado 48, Granite Hills 20
DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE
Banning 56, Indio 16
Coachella Valley 50, Desert Hot Springs 8
Twentynine Palms 52, Cathedral City 7
Yucca Valley 38, Desert Mirage 22
EMPIRE LEAGUE
La Palma Kennedy 41, Crean Lutheran 21
FOOTHILL LEAGUE
Golden Valley 35, Canyon Country Canyon 33
Hart 31, West Ranch 26
Valencia 41, Saugus 14
FREEWAY LEAGUE
Buena Park 55, Fullerton 34
La Habra 49, Sonora 7
Sunny Hills 21, Troy 14
GARDEN GROVE LEAGUE
Rancho Alamitos 41, Westminster La Quinta 7
GOLDEN LEAGUE
Antelope Valley 52, Littlerock 0
Highland 22, Knight 20
Lancaster 34, Eastside 12
Palmdale 38, Quartz Hill 14
HACIENDA LEAGUE
Charter Oak 41, Walnut 0
Diamond Ranch 48, West Covina 7
South Hills 49, Los Altos 14
INLAND VALLEY LEAGUE
Lakeside 52, Canyon Springs 8
Orange Vista 56, Riverside North 14
MARMONTE LEAGUE
Oaks Christian 21, Calabasas 13
Westlake 42, Newbury Park 7
MIRAMONTE LEAGUE
Garey 42, Bassett 0
Pomona 44, Ganesha 6
MISSION LEAGUE
Bishop Amat 41, Loyola 7
Chaminade 45, Gardena Serra 28
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 54, Alemany 21
MISSION VALLEY LEAGUE
El Monte 52, Gabrielino 7
South El Monte 27, Rosemead 7
MOJAVE RIVER LEAGUE
Apple Valley 56, Hesperia 7
Oak Hills 24, Serrano 0
Sultana 39, Ridgecrest Burroughs 14
MONTVIEW LEAGUE
Nogales 21, Azusa 14
Workman 62, Duarte 42
MOORE LEAGUE
Compton 38, Long Beach Cabrillo 6
Long Beach Poly 53, Lakewood 18
Millikan 21, Long Beach Wilson 20
MOUNTAIN PASS LEAGUE
Beaumont 49, West Valley 0
Citrus Hill 21, San Jacinto 13
Hemet 26, Tahquitz 12
MOUNTAIN VALLEY LEAGUE
Moreno Valley 30, Rubidoux 10
Vista del Lago 13, Miller 7
MT. BALDY LEAGUE
Chaffey 44, Ontario 7
Don Lugo 62, Diamond Bar 7
NORTH HILLS LEAGUE
El Dorado 49, Esperanza 14
Foothill 19, Brea Olinda 13
OCEAN LEAGUE
Culver City 62, Hawthorne 14
Lawndale 22, El Segundo 7
OLYMPIC LEAGUE
Maranatha 38, Whittier Christian 0
Village Christian 37, Cerritos Valley Christian 17
ORANGE LEAGUE
Anaheim 35, Magnolia 7
ORANGE COAST LEAGUE
Orange 69, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 6
Saddleback 22, Costa Mesa 0
Santa Ana 55, Estancia 12
PAC 4 LEAGUE
Laguna Beach 38, Ocean View 21
Western 55, Godinez 0
PACIFIC LEAGUE
Arcadia 41, Muir 14
Pasadena 35, Burroughs 32
PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE
Irvine 49, Portola 19
PACIFIC VIEW LEAGUE
Oxnard Pacifica 49, Rio Mesa 0
Oxnard 39, Buena 0
Ventura 35, Channel Islands 8
PALOMARES LEAGUE
Alta Loma 21, Ayala 10
Bonita 31, Claremont 10
Glendora 35, Colony 13
PIONEER LEAGUE
Morningside 33, Torrance 26
North Torrance 44, Inglewood 0
West Torrance 49, South Torrance 7
PREP LEAGUE
Pasadena Poly 41, Vasquez 10
RIO HONDO LEAGUE
South Pasadena 27, La Canada 13
RIVER VALLEY LEAGUE
Hillcrest 50, La Sierra 7
Ramona 65, Jurupa Valley 12
SAN ANDREAS LEAGUE
Eisenhower 35, Jurupa Hills 13
Rim of the World 51, Arroyo Valley 28
San Gorgonio 35, Rialto 14
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY LEAGUE
Warren 48, Downey 28
SAN JOAQUIN LEAGUE
St. Margaret’s 42, Webb 21
SANTA FE LEAGUE
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 38, Bosco Tech 15
SEA VIEW LEAGUE
Aliso Niguel 49, Laguna Hills 14
San Juan Hills 49, Dana Hills 0
SOUTH COAST LEAGUE
San Clemente 21, Mission Viejo 20
Tesoro 28, Capistrano Valley 13
SOUTH VALLEY LEAGUE
California Military 70, Nuview Bridge 22
Calvary Murrieta 35, Sherman Indian 6
SOUTHEASTERN LEAGUE
Rancho Christian 44, Carnegie 0
Santa Rosa Academy 21, Temecula Prep 14
SOUTHWESTERN LEAGUE
Chaparral 35, Temecula Valley 28
Murrieta Valley 48, Murrieta Mesa 46
Vista Murrieta 52, Great Oak 0
SUBURBAN LEAGUE
Bellflower 49, Norwalk 0
Mayfair 56, La Mirada 21
SUNBELT LEAGUE
Temescal Canyon 24, Arlington 6
SUNKIST LEAGUE
Fontana 42, Bloomington 21
Kaiser 40, Colton 0
SUNSET LEAGUE
Corona del Mar 62, Newport Harbor 14
Edison 42, Fountain Valley 20
Los Alamitos 47, Huntington Beach 0
TRINITY LEAGUE
Mater Dei 42, JSerra 7
Orange Lutheran 28, Servite 20
St. John Bosco 49, Santa Margarita 14
VALLE VISTA LEAGUE
Covina 53, Baldwin Park 0
Northview 45, Rowland 0
San Dimas 41, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0
NONLEAGUE
La Puente 44, Anza Hamilton 13
INTERSECTIONAL
Sierra Canyon 44, San Pedro 14
Viewpoint 30, Reedley Immanuel 6
8 MAN
CITY
CITY LEAGUE
North Valley Military Institute 34, USC Hybrid 6
VALLEY LEAGUE
Sherman Oaks CES 40, Fulton 26
SOUTHERN SECTION
EXPRESS LEAGUE
Sage Hill 41, Rolling Hills Prep 8
OMEGA LEAGUE
Hillcrest Christian 50, Lighthouse Christian 6
NONLEAGUE
Calvary Baptist 34, California Lutheran 12
Mammoth 38, Lancaster Baptist 14
Noli Indian 36, San Jacinto Valley Academy 22
Oct. 19, 2018, 7:43 a.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 19, 2018, 7:41 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 18
SOUTHERN SECTION
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Oct. 18, 2018, 10:15 p.m.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Oct. 18, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
Sophomore Trenton Cowles of Taft High received permission to miss some class time so he could compete this week at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.
He’ll be coming home with a gold medal around his neck. Cowles earned the gold medal in recurve on Wednesday, the best U.S. finish in archery at a Youth Olympic or Olympic Games since 1996.
Cowles first became interested in archery via a video game. Then his father tried to build him a bow. He eventually learned the sport at the archery center in Van Nuys.
Oct. 18, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
- Basketball
Should high school basketball coaches be concerned with the announcement on Thursday that the NBA G League will begin offering to pay $125,000 to elite prospects who turn 18 by Sept. 15 prior to the season they would play?
The answer is no. It’s prep schools that market themselves to players seeking a fifth year of high school eligibility, junior colleges and high-level college basketball programs that will be affected most.
The new G League policy is scheduled to begin in the 2019-20 season. A working group will be tasked with identifying eligible elite players.
Oct. 17, 2018, 5:05 p.m.
- Football
There’s never any lack of intensity or drama when Mission Viejo and San Clemente meet in football, and Friday’s game at San Clemente will decide the South Coast League championship.
San Clemente (5-4, 3-0) has won four games in a row. Quarterback Brendan Costello has been contributing with his arm and legs. He has passed for 1,978 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 577 yards and seven touchdowns.
The big question with Mission Viejo is how the players are going to respond after seeing their record go from 8-0 to 4-4 because of forfeits due to an ineligible player. The Diablos have had two weeks to think about it. They’re still ranked No. 5 in Division 1, so the forfeits have not cost them any position for the playoffs.
Oct. 17, 2018, 11:32 a.m.
- Football
There’s nothing sophisticated or secret about what unbeaten Oaks Christian (8-0) plans to do on Friday night against host Calabasas (7-1).
The Lions saw what Sierra Canyon did to the Coyotes two weeks ago, running the ball at will. And that’s what Oaks Christian will try to do. It’s a dare to the Coyotes to try to stop Michigan-bound running back Zach Charbonnet. Calabasas was able to overcome Sierra Canyon’s running game 42-35.
Calabasas coach Chris Claiborne used to be a pretty good defensive player during his days at USC and in the NFL. But he’s not going to be able to help out his players with a tackle or two. They’re going to have to get better very fast at stopping the run.
Oct. 17, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Hoover High has decided to forfeit its third consecutive football game, canceling its game this week against Crescenta Valley, the Glendale Unified School District announced.
Hoover has struggled to get players back to practice following a campus brawl earlier this month that caused players to be suspended.
Here is the statement from the school district to families:
Oct. 16, 2018, 10:47 a.m.
St. John Bosco is the new No. 1 team in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 football poll.
Corona Centennial has moved up to No. 2, Mater Dei is No. 3, Oaks Christian No. 4 and Mission Viejo No. 5.
Here’s the link to latest rankings.