Football: Friday's scores

Oct. 26, 2018, 11:52 p.m.
Friday, October 26th
CITY
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Oct. 26, 2018, 1:20 p.m.
- Football
Wilson High officials have informed the City Section that their football team intends to play Eagle Rock on Friday at Wilson after a player boycott threat on Thursday raised questions about whether the game would take place.
An Instagram post by a Wilson player on Thursday got the attention of City Section and Los Angeles Unified School District officials: “Tomorrow the Wilson varsity team will not be playing in our game against Eagle Rock. We are boycotting the game along with our coaches.”
The players were upset that two volunteer assistant coaches have been prevented from coaching by the LAUSD after it was learned they had yet to complete a state-required background check, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said.
Oct. 26, 2018, 8:07 a.m.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Oct. 25, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 25
SOUTHERN SECTION
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Oct. 25, 2018, 6:23 p.m.
Lindon Crow, who guided Panorama City St. Genevieve to a 1978 Southern Section football championship, starred for USC and was a starting defensive back for the New York Giants in the 1958 NFL title game known as the “greatest game ever played,” died on Thursday in Exeter, Calif., his wife Sandy, said. He was 85.
Crow had suffered three strokes and had been bedridden in recent months.
Crow played professional football for 10 seasons, including for the Rams, after attending USC. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection at cornerback. He played for the Chicago Cardinals, New York Giants and the Rams. He led the league with 11 interceptions in 1956 when he made the Associated Press’ All-Pro second team and finished his career with 23 interceptions.
Oct. 25, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
BOYS WATER POLO
CITY
First round, Monday, 3 p.m.
Oct. 25, 2018, 10:58 a.m.
- Football
Assistant Principal Neezer McNab confirmed on Thursday that Taft High has ended its football season and will not participate in the City Section Division II playoffs even though it is ranked No. 16 with an 0-10 record.
Taft forfeited its game scheduled for Friday against Birmingham because of safety reasons, McNab said.
“It’s strictly because of safety,” she said. “I can’t put a team out there with three linemen out of 17 kids.”
Oct. 24, 2018, 10:07 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 24, 2018, 7:32 p.m.
- Baseball
Freshman baseball player Kassius Thomas of Sierra Canyon has been invited to Game 4 of the World Series to represent the MLB Youth Academy in Compton.
Each year, MLB’s nine youth academies nominate one of their members as “Youth of the Year” in recognition for being exemplary on and off the field.
Thomas is a top student who helped his youth team with a walk-off hit in May to secure a birth in the New York Brita Baseball Championships.
Oct. 24, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Former Dodgers and UCLA baseball great Eric Karros is going to be spending a lot of time at his alma mater in coming years.
His two sons who play baseball at Mira Costa have committed to UCLA. Dad figures to be their biggest fan.
Jared, a 6-foot-6 senior pitcher, and Kyle, a junior third baseman, are standouts on a high school team that could be one of the best in Southern California in 2019.