Football: Friday scores

Jeremy Zuniga comes through for Chaminade

Junior defensive back Jeremy Zuniga of Chaminade might want to become a magician after he somehow came up with a fourth-quarter interception on Thursday night in a 31-13 loss to Oaks Christian.

Like pulling a rabbit out of a hat, Zuniga, with his back to receiver Sebastian Macaluso in the end zone, grabbed the ball out of the hands of Macaluso as both were falling to the ground.

The official ruled it was an interception.