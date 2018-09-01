Football: Friday scores

Aug. 31, 2018, 10:57 p.m.
Friday, August 31st
Aug. 30, 2018, 10:57 p.m.
Thursday, August 30th
Aug. 30, 2018, 10:02 p.m.
- Football
Most of the City Section played football games on Thursday night, and Open Division favorite Narbonne finally got its mojo back.
After giving up an opening touchdown to Palos Verdes, the Gauchos (1-2) scored 34 consecutive points and came away with a 34-10 victory.
Among the featured performances for Narbonne was an 83-yard touchdown run by Marceese Yetts. Sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who had been picked off five times in the first two games, was 14 of 17 passing for 176 yards and one touchdown in the first half when Narbonne opened a 20-7 lead.
Aug. 30, 2018, 9:50 a.m.
- Basketball
The Ron Massey basketball tournament is set for Sept. 8-9 at Cerritos College.
Mater Dei, Bishop Montgomery, Rancho Christian, Santa Margarita, Harvard-Westlake and Birmingham are among the schools competing.
The championship game is Sept. 9.
Aug. 30, 2018, 8:40 a.m.
There’s no panic in Narbonne after an 0-2 start this season, especially after the Gauchos’ defense held Long Beach Poly to three first downs last week in a 26-3 loss.
Narbonne is having problems on offense, committing too many turnovers.
The Gauchos will try to get untracked on Thursday night with a home game against Palos Verdes.
Aug. 30, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
- Baseball
If anyone has any doubts about whether former Westlake High outfielder Christian Yelich has become one of baseball’s best hitters, Wednesday’s performance for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds should erase them.
Yelich, 26, went six for six and hit for the cycle in a 13-12, 10-inning victory. He also threw a Cincinnati runner out at the plate with a perfect strike from shallow left field.
He has become a candidate for MVP honors in the National League.
Aug. 29, 2018, 6:17 p.m.
With too much free time, I decided to bring back the Sondy & The Coach Show, featuring myself and former North Hollywood basketball coach Steve Miller talking about prep sports.
We discuss three players off to impressive starts in the football season _ Bryce Young of Mater Dei, Zach Charbonnet of Oaks Christian and Nehemiah Thompson of San Fernando.
There’s also a discussion on surprise teams, why participation in football is declining and which teams have moved up in basketball because of transfers.
Aug. 29, 2018, 3:35 p.m.
- Football
John Aguirre, the City Section commissioner, said Wednesday an investigation is continuing involving a football player who transferred to Cleveland High.
Coach Matt Gentle was suspended last week and announced his resignation Monday.
Aguirre said an allegation of prior contact was made. Cleveland failed to disclose an alleged prior contact with the player on paperwork submitted, Aguirre said.
Aug. 28, 2018, 7:44 p.m.
Standout senior cornerback Max Williams of Gardena Serra has been sidelined for the season because of a knee injury, coach Scott Altenberg said Tuesday.
Williams was injured Saturday during Serra’s win over San Mateo Serra.
The heavily recruited Williams was also a key punt return man for the Cavaliers.
Aug. 28, 2018, 4:01 p.m.
Saturday marks the start of the cross-country season, with two big meets that are sold out.
At Griffith Park will be the Jeff Nelson Invitational, formerly known as the Bell-Jeff Invitational.
Saugus’ boys and girls teams will be among the favorites.