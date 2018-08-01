High school football participation declines for third consecutive year in California

Zach Charbonnet of Oaks Christian is a Michigan commit who should be one of the top running backs in SoCal. (Eric Sondheimer)

In offering a sneak peek at the top running backs in Southern California, Jordan Wilmore of Lawndale immediately comes to mind. He has finally reached his senior season, and who knows how many yards and touchdowns he’s going to accumulate.

In his junior season, he rushed for 2,220 yards and 31 touchdowns in 12 games. He averaged 12.3 yards per carry. He’s stronger and faster.

Zach Charbonnet, a Michigan commit from Oaks Christian, can’t wait to show his improvement after a year of working on his speed and strength during track season. Tackling him will not be fun.