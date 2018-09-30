Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
2027 posts

Football: Saturday's scores

Saturday, September 29th

SOUTHERN SECTION

CAMINO LEAGUE

Football: Friday's scores

Friday, Sept. 28

CITY

CENTRAL LEAGUE

  • Football
By

Orange Lutheran loses receiver Kyle Ford to injury

Standout receiver Kyle Ford of Orange Lutheran has been lost for the season with an ACL injury.

Ford was considered one of the top three receivers in Southern California.

He has caught 29 passes for 456 yards and seven touchdowns.

Football: Thursday's scores

Thursday, September 27th

SOUTHERN SECTION

BIG VIII LEAGUE

By

Sunset/Trinity League baseball challenge set for January

A fourth annual Sunset/Trinity League baseball challenge is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 15-16 at Great Park Stadium in Irvine.

Jan. 15 games

3 p.m. Fountain Valley vs. JSerra
5:30 p.m. Huntington Beach vs. Mater Dei
8 p.m. Edison vs. St. John Bosco

By

Two athletes from Bishop Montgomery receive perfect scores on SAT, ACT

Matthew Craig, a cross-country runner at Bishop Montgomery, and Gerrick Cardenas, a baseball player at the Torrance campus, received perfect scores on the SAT and ACT, respectively, the school announced.

Craig got a 1600 on the SAT after he took the exam in December. He also got a perfect 800 on his SAT II Math exam.

Cardenas received a 36 on his ACT exam he took last month.

By

City Section gives approval for players to participate in all-star baseball game

The City Section Board of Managers gave approval Tuesday for players and coaches to participate in a proposed national high school all-star baseball game next summer.

The Gatorade Major City All-Star Game is to be held in late June or early July in Chicago. Twenty players, four coaches and two administrators from the City Section would be chosen to represent Los Angeles in a four-city competition. The players and coaches would be selected by the baseball advisory committee.

The team would be composed of incoming seniors from the class of 2020. All expenses would be picked up by the game’s sponsors.

By

City Section Board of Managers passes new rule that allows ineligible players to practice

The City Section Board of Managers passed a new rule on Tuesday that will allow schools in its section to permit students who are ineligible to practice with their teams after school.

That is the rule for most sections of the California Interscholastic Federation. But schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District will need approval from the school board before they will be allowed to permit ineligible students to practice. It’s a district rule that must be changed.

Charter schools in the City Section can begin to allow ineligible athletes to start practicing immediately.

  • Football
By

Sophomore Jaden Genova makes jump from JV to varsity standout at JSerra

Sophomore linebacker Jaden Genova of JSerra leads the Lions in tackles.
Sophomore linebacker Jaden Genova of JSerra leads the Lions in tackles. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The Genova family has a tradition of success at Santa Ana Mater Dei. Jack Genova was a standout linebacker on the Monarchs’ 15-0 state championship team last season.

Brother Jaden played JV as a freshman for the Monarchs, then decided to transfer to JSerra.

He has become the Lions’ leading tackler with 34 in five games playing linebacker.

By

Redondo moves to No. 1 in girls' volleyball

Redondo has taken over the No. 1 spot in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 girls’ volleyball poll.

Marymount is No. 2 and Mater Dei No. 3.

Here’s the link to complete rankings.