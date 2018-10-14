Football: Saturday's scores

A lightning strike is caught on camera before the Trinity League showdown between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco Friday night. (Photo courtesy of Jake Birmingham)

In an unprecedented high school football situation created by lightning strikes across the Southland, the Friday night football game between No. 1 St. John Bosco and No. 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Santa Ana Stadium.

A loud boom and lightning strike occurred around 6:20 p.m. outside the stadium. Players were soon removed from the field while warming up. Fans began to scatter after pouring rain erupted.

It later stopped raining but continued sightings of lightning forced the postponement. There’s a national rule that you must wait 30 minutes after seeing lightning before resuming and officials decided delays could go on all night.