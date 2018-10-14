Football: Saturday's scores

Oct. 13, 2018, 10:44 p.m.
Saturday, October 13th
CITY
EASTERN LEAGUE
Garfield 35, South Gate 7
MARINE LEAGUE
Wilmington Banning 27, San Pedro 7
WESTERN LEAGUE
Palisades 24, Venice 17
SOUTHERN SECTION
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Ribet Academy 12, Firebaugh 8
ALMONT LEAGUE
Montebello 27, Schurr 23
BASELINE LEAGUE
Chino Hills 31, Los Osos 13
Rancho Cucamonga 57, Damien 17
BAY LEAGUE
Mira Costa 42, Leuzinger 0
BIG 4 LEAGUE
Segerstrom 59, Marina 13
BIG VIII LEAGUE
Corona Santiago 21, Eastvale Roosevelt 20
CAMINO REAL LEAGUE
Bishop Montgomery 24, Mary Star 17
CHANNEL LEAGUE
Lompoc 28, Santa Barbara 11
CRESTVIEW LEAGUE
Anaheim Canyon 24, El Modena 21
DEL REY LEAGUE
St. Paul 20, Harvard-Westlake 16
DEL RIO LEAGUE
El Rancho 35, California 23
Whittier 28, Santa Fe 27 (OT)
EMPIRE LEAGUE
Cypress 35, Crean Lutheran 7
Placentia Valencia 33, La Palma Kennedy 14
FREEWAY LEAGUE
La Habra 42, Troy 0
Sunny Hills 35, Fullerton 7
GARDEN GROVE LEAGUE
Loara 42, Los Amigos 14
Rancho Alamitos 43, Bolsa Grande 0
GOLD COAST LEAGUE
Campbell Hall 69, Viewpoint 39
HACIENDA LEAGUE
Los Altos 21, Charter Oak 7
MISSION LEAGUE
Bishop Amat 28, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14
MISSION VALLEY LEAGUE
El Monte 38, Arroyo 14
Rosemead 13, Gabrielino 7
MONTVIEW LEAGUE
Workman 42, Azusa 40
MOORE LEAGUE
Lakewood 34, Compton 7
MT. BALDY LEAGUE
Chaffey 70, Diamond Bar 34
NORTH HILLS LEAGUE
Brea Olinda 28, El Dorado 10
OLYMPIC LEAGUE
Heritage Christian 54, Whittier Christian 0
Maranatha 21, Village Christian 14 (OT)
ORANGE LEAGUE
Anaheim 35, Century 6
ORANGE COAST LEAGUE
Santa Ana 45, Saddleback 0
PAC 4 LEAGUE
Ocean View 49, Godinez 7
Western 47, Laguna Beach 35
PACIFIC LEAGUE
Burbank 15, Muir 14
Crescenta Valley 49, Glendale 22
PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE
Irvine 29, Irvine University 12
Northwood 33, Portola 7
PALOMARES LEAGUE
Ayala 24, Bonita 11
Colony 38, Claremont 23
Glendora 45, Alta Loma 14
PREP LEAGUE
Santa Clarita Christian 53, Pasadena Poly 42
SAN ANDREAS LEAGUE
Jurupa Hills 21, Arroyo Valley 6
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY LEAGUE
Warren 48, Gahr 14
SANTA FE LEAGUE
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 14, Verbum Dei 7
SEA VIEW LEAGUE
Laguna Hills 49, Trabuco Hills 13
SOUTH COAST LEAGUE
San Clemente 35, Capistrano Valley 26
Tesoro 37, El Toro 0
SOUTHEASTERN LEAGUE
Rancho Christian 42, Temecula Prep 0
SOUTHWESTERN LEAGUE
Murrieta Valley 35, Great Oak 0
SUBURBAN LEAGUE
La Mirada 42, Bellflower 18
SUNSET LEAGUE
Huntington Beach 30, Fountain Valley 15
TRINITY LEAGUE
JSerra 56, Orange Lutheran 21
St. John Bosco 41, Mater Dei 18
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
EXPRESS LEAGUE
Avalon 60, St. Michael's Prep 0
Downey Calvary Chapel 26, Rolling Hills Prep 13
PREP LEAGUE
Windward 65, Flintridge Prep 42
NONLEAGUE
Faith Baptist 70, Lancaster Desert Christian 14
INTERSECTIONAL
San Jacinto Valley Academy 42, TEACH Tech 0
Oct. 13, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
- Volleyball
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 13, 2018, 11:23 a.m.
- Football
So far, nine City Section football games halted on Friday because of lightning have been rescheduled or will resume Saturday and Monday.
Here’s the confirmed schedules:
Saturday:
Oct. 13, 2018, 10:13 a.m.
After a dispute and disagreement about when and where to resume its football game halted by lightning, Los Alamitos and Corona del Mar have decided to call it a 7-7 tie and move on.
The game for first place in the Sunset League was stopped Friday night because of lightning.
“Due to the inability to secure a proper facility to accommodate this game on such short notice, both schools have agreed to call the game a tie of 7-7.
Oct. 13, 2018, 8:10 a.m.
There are tough, patient and resourceful people who live in the Santa Clarita Valley. Take the case of the Hart-Canyon football game that ended at 11:14 p.m. Friday after two weather delays.
“We were willing to wait,” Hart coach Mike Herrington said. “We wanted to tough it out. Canyon agreed.”
There was a brief delay early in the first half and then a one-hour delay with four seconds left before halftime.
Oct. 12, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Friday, October 12th
CITY
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Oct. 12, 2018, 7:13 p.m.
- Football
In an unprecedented high school football situation created by lightning strikes across the Southland, the Friday night football game between No. 1 St. John Bosco and No. 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Santa Ana Stadium.
A loud boom and lightning strike occurred around 6:20 p.m. outside the stadium. Players were soon removed from the field while warming up. Fans began to scatter after pouring rain erupted.
It later stopped raining but continued sightings of lightning forced the postponement. There’s a national rule that you must wait 30 minutes after seeing lightning before resuming and officials decided delays could go on all night.
Oct. 11, 2018, 10:17 p.m.
Thursday, October 11th
SOUTHERN SECTION
BIG 4 LEAGUE
Oct. 11, 2018, 10:07 p.m.
- Football
With a possible Division 1 playoff berth on the line, Servite came away with a 30-23 Trinity League road victory over Santa Margarita on Thursday night at Trabuco Hills.
Quarterback Blaze McKibbin passed for two touchdowns, and junior receiver Zedakiah Centers had a 31-yard touchdown reception, came up with an interception and also contributed by returning kickoffs and catching even more passes.
Servite improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the league. It potentially locked up nothing worse than fifth place in league, which will probably get the Friars into the Division 1 playoffs. Sixteen of the 18 teams in the division will qualify.
Oct. 10, 2018, 6:49 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION