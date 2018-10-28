Football: Southern Section playoff pairings

Oct. 28, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
Pairings will be released between 10 a.m. and noon Sunday. Pairings will be added to this post as they are released (Divisions 8, 9, 12 at 10:30 a.m., Divisions 7, 11, 13 at 11 a.m.; Divisions 2, 3 at 11:30 a.m.; Division 1 at noon).
Oct. 27, 2018, 8:37 p.m.
Saturday
SOUTHERN SECTION
PACIFIC LEAGUE
Oct. 27, 2018, 8:19 p.m.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 27, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
Devin Askew of Santa Ana Mater Dei and TJ Wainwright of Santa Monica are going to leave basketball fans bewildered whenever they play against each other.
They are sophomore guards with the same frazzy hair who look like they could be brothers.
Askew is 6 feet 2, Wainwright 6-0.
Oct. 27, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
LAFHA SOUTHERN SECTION FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Fountain Valley (5-13-2) at Harvard-Westlake (16-0), 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 27, 2018, 11:52 a.m.
FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
#8 Venice (6-4) at #1 Narbonne (7-3)
#5 San Fernando (8-2) at #4 Birmingham (8-2)
#6 Garfield (10-0) at #3 Carson (5-5)
#7 Palisades (8-2) at #2 Eagle Rock (9-0)
DIVISION I
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Huntington Park (1-9) at #1 Dorsey (5-5)
#9 Cleveland (6-4) at #8 Crenshaw (4-6)
#12 Grant (6-4) at #5 Wilmington Banning (4-6)
#13 Sylmar (5-5) at #4 Fairfax (7-3)
#14 Los Angeles Hamilton (4-5) at #3 Reseda (9-1)
#11 Granada Hills (3-7) at #6 San Pedro (4-6)
#10 South Gate (6-4) at #7 El Camino Real (6-4)
#15 Jefferson (6-4) at #2 Westchester (8-2)
DIVISION II
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Washington (2-7) at #1 Franklin (9-1)
#9 Chavez (6-4) at #8 Torres (6-4)
#12 Hollywood (6-3) at #5 Locke (6-4)
#13 Los Angeles University (1-8) at #4 Arleta (7-3)
#14 View Park (2-8) at #3 Canoga Park (7-3)
#11 Granada Hills Kennedy (3-7) at #6 Bell (5-5)
#10 Verdugo Hills (5-5) at #7 Los Angeles Roosevelt (6-4)
#15 Los Angeles Marshall (2-8) at #2 Los Angeles Wilson (7-3)
Oct. 27, 2018, 11:38 a.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 26, 2018, 11:52 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 26
CITY
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Oct. 26, 2018, 1:20 p.m.
- Football
Wilson High officials have informed the City Section that their football team intends to play Eagle Rock on Friday at Wilson after a player boycott threat on Thursday raised questions about whether the game would take place.
An Instagram post by a Wilson player on Thursday got the attention of City Section and Los Angeles Unified School District officials: “Tomorrow the Wilson varsity team will not be playing in our game against Eagle Rock. We are boycotting the game along with our coaches.”
The players were upset that two volunteer assistant coaches have been prevented from coaching by the LAUSD after it was learned they had yet to complete a state-required background check, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said.
Oct. 26, 2018, 8:07 a.m.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION