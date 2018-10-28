Advertisement
Football: Southern Section playoff pairings

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

Pairings will be released between 10 a.m. and noon Sunday. Pairings will be added to this post as they are released (Divisions 8, 9, 12 at 10:30 a.m., Divisions 7, 11, 13 at 11 a.m.; Divisions 2, 3 at 11:30 a.m.; Division 1 at noon).

Football: Saturday's scores

Saturday

SOUTHERN SECTION

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Girls' volleyball: Southern Section semifinal results

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Separated at birth: Point guards Devin Askew, TJ Wainwright

Devin Askew, left, of Mater Dei and TJ Wainwright of Santa Monica are both sophomore guards and look like they could be brothers.
Devin Askew, left, of Mater Dei and TJ Wainwright of Santa Monica are both sophomore guards and look like they could be brothers. (Eric Sondheimer)

Devin Askew of Santa Ana Mater Dei and TJ Wainwright of Santa Monica are going to leave basketball fans bewildered whenever they play against each other.

They are sophomore guards with the same frazzy hair who look like they could be brothers.

Askew is 6 feet 2, Wainwright 6-0.

Field hockey: Southern Section playoff pairings

LAFHA SOUTHERN SECTION FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Fountain Valley (5-13-2) at Harvard-Westlake (16-0), 3:30 p.m.

Football: City playoff pairings

FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
#8 Venice (6-4) at #1 Narbonne (7-3)
#5 San Fernando (8-2) at #4 Birmingham (8-2)
#6 Garfield (10-0) at #3 Carson (5-5)
#7 Palisades (8-2) at #2 Eagle Rock (9-0)


DIVISION I
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Huntington Park (1-9) at #1 Dorsey (5-5)
#9 Cleveland (6-4) at #8 Crenshaw (4-6)
#12 Grant (6-4) at #5 Wilmington Banning (4-6)
#13 Sylmar (5-5) at #4 Fairfax (7-3)
#14 Los Angeles Hamilton (4-5) at #3 Reseda (9-1)
#11 Granada Hills (3-7) at #6 San Pedro (4-6)
#10 South Gate (6-4) at #7 El Camino Real (6-4)
#15 Jefferson (6-4) at #2 Westchester (8-2)

DIVISION II
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Washington (2-7) at #1 Franklin (9-1)
#9 Chavez (6-4) at #8 Torres (6-4)
#12 Hollywood (6-3) at #5 Locke (6-4)
#13 Los Angeles University (1-8) at #4 Arleta (7-3)
#14 View Park (2-8) at #3 Canoga Park (7-3)
#11 Granada Hills Kennedy (3-7) at #6 Bell (5-5)
#10 Verdugo Hills (5-5) at #7 Los Angeles Roosevelt (6-4)
#15 Los Angeles Marshall (2-8) at #2 Los Angeles Wilson (7-3)

Boys' water polo: Southern Section playoff pairings

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Football: Friday's scores

Friday, Oct. 26

CITY

CENTRAL LEAGUE

  • Football
Wilson to play Eagle Rock after boycott threat by players

Wilson High officials have informed the City Section that their football team intends to play Eagle Rock on Friday at Wilson after a player boycott threat on Thursday raised questions about whether the game would take place.

An Instagram post by a Wilson player on Thursday got the attention of City Section and Los Angeles Unified School District officials: “Tomorrow the Wilson varsity team will not be playing in our game against Eagle Rock. We are boycotting the game along with our coaches.”

The players were upset that two volunteer assistant coaches have been prevented from coaching by the LAUSD after it was learned they had yet to complete a state-required background check, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said.

Girls' volleyball: City Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION