Football: This week's games (updated with date/time/site information)

Chaminade senior is relentless

Play after play, linebacker Blake Antzoulatos of Chaminade makes an impact. He’s so relentless and fired up that you notice him immediately on the field, wearing No. 32. And then there are the hits. He doesn’t pat opponents down. He sends them flying to the turf.

In 10 games, he has recorded 117 tackles.

Last week against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, he had his first interception and also scored on a 72-yard pass reception. He has committed to Cal, and the Golden Bears will be very happy with what they are getting.