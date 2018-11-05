Football: This week's playoff schedule

Nov. 5, 2018, 3:14 p.m.
FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Nov. 5, 2018, 12:04 p.m.
Nov. 5, 2018, 10:46 a.m.
Friday’s Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game between Oaks Christian and host JSerra will be televised by Fox Sports West.
The Prep Zone games on the Web:
St. John Bosco vs. San Clemente; Mater Dei vs. Mission Viejo; Rancho Verde vs. Alemany; Norco vs. Upland.
Nov. 5, 2018, 10:20 a.m.
Some people might think Venice lost the lottery when it drew the No. 8 seed in the City Section Open Division playoffs, forcing the Gondoliers to play No. 1 Narbonne on Friday night at Narbonne.
“They’re a good team and we’re going to give our best,” Venice coach Angelo Gasca said.
Venice is loaded with underclassmen, so this game will give the Gondoliers an idea where they stand for 2019 and beyond. The Gauchos have won four consecutive City championships, and if anyone wants to win a title, you have to eventually go through Narbonne.
Nov. 4, 2018, 5:34 p.m.
Kevin Rooney was married to his wife, Maureen, for 39 years, the same amount of time he has been football coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, so you understand how difficult it has been in recent days dealing with his wife’s death on Tuesday from leukemia. She was 67.
But Rooney said Sunday he has been strengthened by the outpouring support from not only the Notre Dame community but coaches throughout the high school football community.
“A lot of people have reached out,” he said. “I’m grateful. The athletic community is pretty neat to have so many coaches from other schools reach out.”
Nov. 4, 2018, 5:17 p.m.
For weeks, most have projected St. John. Bosco, Mater Dei and Corona Centennial to reach the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals. All three remain heavily favored to get to the semifinals.
But the fourth team has been the uncertain spot, and it will come down Friday’s quarterfinal between 11-0 Oaks Christian and 9-2 JSerra in San Juan Capistrano.
Oaks Christian won last year’s Division 2 championship, returned most of its top players and was likely to get this far if it stayed healthy. Oaks Christian has kept its star players playing _ running back Zach Charbonnet, quarterback/linebacker Josh Calvert, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Nov. 4, 2018, 4:01 p.m.
CIF STATE GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Nov. 4, 2018, 3:58 p.m.
The Lopez brothers are set to duel Friday night in the kicking competition when Mission Viejo plays Mater Dei in the Division 1 quarterfinals. RJ Lopez kicks for Mission Viejo. Nick Lopez kicks for Mater Dei.
“The house is torn in half,” Nick said Sunday on his way home from a recruiting trip to Oregon.
The brothers have separate bedrooms but share the same bathroom, so trouble could be brewing.
Nov. 3, 2018, 10:12 p.m.
