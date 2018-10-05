Football: Thursday's scores

Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod told members of the Southern Section Council on Tuesday that playoff attendance dropped for the third consecutive year in 2017-18, with more than 100,000 fewer tickets sold in the last three years.

Despite a drop in nearly $500,000 in attendance revenue, the Southern Section hasn’t raised fees to schools because of increases in sponsorships, investments and broadcast rights fees.

But Wigod warned, “These next couple of months are critical,” referring to the upcoming football and girls’ volleyball playoffs.