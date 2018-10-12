Football: Thursday's scores

Oct. 11, 2018, 10:17 p.m.
Thursday, October 11th
SOUTHERN SECTION
BIG 4 LEAGUE
Oct. 11, 2018, 10:07 p.m.
- Football
With a possible Division 1 playoff berth on the line, Servite came away with a 30-23 Trinity League road victory over Santa Margarita on Thursday night at Trabuco Hills.
Quarterback Blaze McKibbin passed for two touchdowns and junior receiver Zedakiah Centers had a 31-yard touchdown reception, came up with an interception and also contributed returning kickoffs and catching even more passes.
Servite improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in league. It potentially locked up nothing worse than fifth place in league, which will probably get the Friars into the Division 1 playoffs. Sixteen of the 18 teams in the division will qualify.
Oct. 10, 2018, 6:49 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Oct. 9, 2018, 5:17 p.m.
It’s 3 p.m., and the Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball team is hard at work lifting weights, heaving medicine balls and trying to get stronger.
Despite the pressure to play nonstop, the smart ones are spending time in the weight room building strength so that when they drive down the lane and perhaps get bumped, it won’t bother them.
That’s the case with improving 6-foot-5 senior Julian Rishwain, who recently committed to Boston College. He’s pretty much been the No. 2 option behind talented junior Ziaire Williams, who has grown to nearly 6-10. But Rishwain credits improved strength for helping his development as a player.
Oct. 9, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
- Basketball
The Nike Extravaganza will take place Jan. 25-26 at Santa Ana Mater Dei. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 1 at Gofan.com.
Friday Jan. 25
3:00 PM Servite vs Heritage Christian
4:30 PM Dos Pueblos vs Orange Lutheran
6:00 PM Mater Dei (girls) vs Bishop Gorman (girls)
7:30 PM Oak Hill Academy vs Santa Margarita
9:00 PM Mater Dei (boys) vs Rolling Hills Prep
Saturday Jan. 26
8:30 AM Crean Lutheran vs Fairmont Prep
9:45 AM Los Alamitos vs Los Altos
11:00 AM Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) vs St. John Bosco
12:15 PM Villa Park vs San Gabriel Academy
1:30 PM Foothills Christian vs Orange Lutheran
3:00 PM St. Augustine vs JSerra
4:30 PM Fairfax vs Long Beach Poly
6:00 PM Bishop Gorman vs Chino Hills
7:30 PM Mater Dei vs Harvard Westlake
9:00 PM Oak Hill Academy vs Modesto Christian
Oct. 9, 2018, 1:53 p.m.
Mark Gottfried and Lorenzo Romar could form quite a comedy duo. They were assistant coaches on Jim Harrick’s NCAA championship team at UCLA in 1995 before heading off to become head coaches.
Now they’ve returned to Southland basketball, taking over as head coaches this season at CSUN and Pepperdine, respectively. The former Calabasas neighbors were enjoying their reunion Tuesday at the Southern California Basketball Coaches Tip-Off Luncheon at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
Pepperdine hosts CSUN on Nov. 10.
Oct. 9, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
- Football
There has been no better two-way player in Southern California than Bru McCoy of Santa Ana Mater Dei.
As a receiver, he has caught 35 passes for 648 yards and nine touchdowns. As a linebacker, he has five sacks.
He’ll receive plenty of attention from St. John Bosco in Friday’s showdown game at Santa Ana Stadium.
Oct. 8, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
The Oaks Christian-at-Calabasas football game scheduled for next Friday has been selected to be televised on Fox Sports West.
Prep Zone games to be shown:
Mater Dei vs. JSerra; St. Francis vs. Cathedral; Tesoro vs. Capistrano Valley; Paramount vs. Gahr.
Oct. 8, 2018, 3:08 p.m.
Mater Dei is No. 1 and St. John Bosco is No. 2 in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 football poll. The two teams meet on Friday at Santa Ana Stadium. Here’s the link to the complete rankings.
Mater Dei is No. 1 and Redondo Union is No. 2 in Division 1 girls’ volleyball. Here’s the link to the complete rankings.
Newport Harbor is No. 1 and is Loyola No. 2 in boys’ water polo. Here’s the link to the complete rankings.
Oct. 8, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
- Basketball
Unlike in football, City Section teams will be ready to more than just try to hold their own against Southern Section teams when the basketball season begins next month.
Westchester, Fairfax, Washington Prep, Birmingham, Fremont, Dorsey and Taft all have the talent to be competitive against the best.
During fall action, the City teams have been playing well. Many of the teams have been strengthened with transfer students.