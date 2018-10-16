Football: Week 9 schedule

Oct. 16, 2018, 8:43 a.m.
Coachella Valley is known for music, but soon it might become known as the high school where sophomore quarterback Donny Fitzgerald takes center stage.
Three times this season, he has finished with eight touchdown passes in games. The latest was Friday night against Indio when he was 31 of 43 passing for 591 yards in a 61-38 victory over Indio.
The Southern Section record is nine.
Fifteen individuals will be inducted into the Southern Section Hall of Fame on Wednesday in Long Beach.
They include Bob Johnson, football coach at Mission Viejo; Jeff Brinkley, football coach at Newport Harbor; Brent Newcomb, football coach at Antelope Valley; Brian Fitzgerald, track coach at Rio Mesa; Cliff Jarmie, wrestling coach at Laguna Hills; Tim Mang, tennis coach at Edison and Corona del Mar; Marry Mulligan, girls basketball coach at San Clemente.
Others are Dan Peters, baseball coach at Long Beach Millikan; Dan Pry, wrestling coach at Newbury Park and Atascadero; JoAnne Reck, girls basketball coach at Santa Ynez; Jeff Sink, girls basketball coach at Brea Olinda; Dan Stoll, water polo coach at El Toro; Jeff Stout, baseball coach at Yucaipa; Tom Tilson, soccer coach at Riverside Poly; Eric Bangs, girls basketball coach at Woodbridge.
When it comes to the Western League football race, you can truly say it’s up for grabs. There’s a four-way tie for first place among Westchester (2-1), Venice (2-1), Palisades (2-1) and Fairfax (2-1) with two games to play.
Blame it on Westchester, which defeated Fairfax 20-14 on Monday at Fairfax in a game that resumed play late in the second quarter following a Friday night lightning storm.
Fairfax trailed 14-0 at the half but began to put the pressure on the Comets in the third quarter. Scott Harris had a one-yard touchdown run. Westchester responded with a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jeliun Carter on the first play of the fourth quarter to lead 20-7. Fairfax closed to 20-14 with 5:58 left on a 35-yard touchdown catch by Jesse Ramirez.
The high school basketball season is less than a month away, which means teams should be pretty sharp Saturday when action takes place in the Rolling Hills Prep Fall Classic at Harbor College.
Eight games are scheduled. Admission is $10. You can see one game or all eight.
The schedule:
All the huffing and puffing and complaining about polls and rankings were really meaningless until now. There are two weeks left in the high school football regular season, and suddenly rankings start becoming important because they are used for seeding purposes in the playoffs.
The Southern Section has delayed its weekly Monday coaches poll until Tuesday because of postponed games on Friday.
It’s going to be interesting on Tuesday to see the Division 1 rankings. St. John Bosco is expected to take over the No. 1 spot from Mater Dei after its win over the Monarchs. Corona Centennial could move up to No. 2, with Mater Dei dropping to No. 3. Unbeaten Oaks Christian figures to stay No. 4. Then comes the question whether Mission Viejo, unbeaten on the field, drops after forfeiting four victories for an ineligible player. I say no, but coaches are different than sportswriters, and JSerra is rising.
Fairfax coach Shane Cox has spent all weekend thinking about what play to call on Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Fairfax when his team resumes a suspended football game against Westchester with 22 seconds left in the second quarter and the Lions trailing 14-0.
Fairfax will have the ball on the Westchester 23 with no timeouts left.
In truth, he’s going to call the same play he would have called on Friday night when the game was halted because of lightning. The two teams are not expected to take a 10-minute halftime intermission after the 22 seconds runs off the clock. They’re going to move immediately to the third quarter.
