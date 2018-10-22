Football: Week Ten schedule

It has been the strangest of seasons for Paraclete and Sierra Canyon. For nine weeks, they’ve been preparing to face off knowing they would be playing for the Gold Coast League championship no matter what their records would be.

Each could have been 0-9 and it wouldn’t have mattered. That’s because the other teams in the Gold Coast League voted to guarantee the league’s top two playoff berths to Sierra Canyon and Paraclete for the next two seasons as long as the other teams in the league didn’t have to play them.

So it will be Paraclete (4-5) taking on Sierra Canyon (6-3) for the league championship on Friday night at Pierce College. Both are guaranteed spots in the Division 3 playoffs.