Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
2088 posts

Football: Week Ten schedule

Monday, Oct. 22

VALLE VISTA LEAGUE

Baldwin Park at Hacienda Heights Wilson, 3:30 p.m. (completion of Oct. 12 suspended game)

Advertisement
By

Paraclete vs. Sierra Canyon: A showdown nine weeks in the making

It has been the strangest of seasons for Paraclete and Sierra Canyon. For nine weeks, they’ve been preparing to face off knowing they would be playing for the Gold Coast League championship no matter what their records would be.

Each could have been 0-9 and it wouldn’t have mattered. That’s because the other teams in the Gold Coast League voted to guarantee the league’s top two playoff berths to Sierra Canyon and Paraclete for the next two seasons as long as the other teams in the league didn’t have to play them.

So it will be Paraclete (4-5) taking on Sierra Canyon (6-3) for the league championship on Friday night at Pierce College. Both are guaranteed spots in the Division 3 playoffs.

Advertisement
  • Football
By

L.A. Jordan football team rises up on and off the field

L.A. Jordan football coach Gary Parks keeps a story in his office from the 2015 season as motivation about how the Bulldogs had to forfeit a game because of lack of players for academic reasons.

It’s his top priority to get his players performing well in the classroom so they can play in the evening, and the 90-minute study halls are working.

The 10-week grading period has come and gone, and the Bulldogs are remaining strong. Star athlete Elijah Hawkins is at a 3.4 grade-point average.

Girls' volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Football: Saturday's scores

Saturday, October 20th

SOUTHERN SECTION

ANGELUS LEAGUE

Advertisement

Football: Friday's scores

Friday, October 19th

CITY

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Girls volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Football: Thursday's scores

Thursday, Oct. 18

SOUTHERN SECTION

ACADEMY LEAGUE

Advertisement

Girls' volleyball: City playoff pairings

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

By

Taft sophomore Trenton Cowles wins gold medal in archery

Taft High sophomore Trenton Cowles, center, won the gold medal in archery at the Summer Youth Olympic Games.
Taft High sophomore Trenton Cowles, center, won the gold medal in archery at the Summer Youth Olympic Games. (Kate Green (OIS/IOC)

Sophomore Trenton Cowles of Taft High received permission to miss some class time so he could compete this week at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

He’ll be coming home with a gold medal around his neck. Cowles earned the gold medal in recurve on Wednesday, the best U.S. finish in archery at a Youth Olympic or Olympic Games since 1996.

Cowles first became interested in archery via a video game. Then his father tried to build him a bow. He eventually learned the sport at the archery center in Van Nuys.