Football: Week 3 schedule

Running back Peter Garcia will lead Garfield against Crenshaw on Friday. (Courtesy Garfield)

There’s some big games in the City Section this week that will help clarify potential teams in the Open Division playoffs and also seedings overall.

Eagle Rock, off to a 3-0 start, gets its toughest test from Fairfax at Eagle Rock on Friday. Quarterback Nathan Corrales of Eagle Rock has passed for 149, 335 and 195 yards in wins over South Gate, Arleta and Bell.

Garfield, off to a 3-0 start, hosts 1-2 Crenshaw. Peter Garcia of Garfield is averaging 9.4 yards per carry with 581 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Crenshaw is coming off a win over Fairfax in its first game against City Section competition.