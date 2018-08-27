Football: Week Two schedule

Aug. 27, 2018, 12:56 p.m.
Thursday
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Aug. 27, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
- Football
There should be lots of big games this season for the Culver City passing duo of sophomore quarterback Zevi Eckhaus and senior receiver Jamal Glaspie.
In a 62-20 win over West Torrance, Eckhaus passed for 415 yards and five touchdowns. Glaspie, a Fresno State commit, caught five passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Mark Oct. 5 on your calendar. That’s the showdown matching Culver City and host Lawndale, led by USC-bound running back Jordan Wilmore.
Aug. 27, 2018, 10:10 a.m.
It has been a long and winding road for former South East All-City quarterback Jonathan Santos, who graduated in 2013.
He’s still playing football, and on Saturday in Deerfield, Ill., he set an National Assn. of Intercollegiate Athletics record with 732 yards passing in a 53-46 victory for Trinity International over Presentation College.
Santos completed 49 of 68 passes for six touchdowns with two interceptions.
Aug. 27, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
- Football
Labor Day weekend has forced City Section teams to play most of their games on Thursday night this week.
Among the games: Reseda at Marshall, 3 p.m.; Dorsey at Alemany; Cathedral at Carson; Crenshaw at Fairfax; Granada Hills at Palisades; Franklin at Roosevelt; St. Bernard at Westchester; Garfield at Salesian.
In the Southern Section, a good Thursday night game has San Juan Hills playing South Hills at Covina District Field.
Aug. 27, 2018, 6:26 a.m.
- Football
Talented quarterbacks Jayden Daniels of Cajon and Hank Bachmeier of Murrieta Valley will be the featured attractions when Canyon faces Murrieta Valley in Friday’s prep football game on Prime Ticket at 7:30 p.m.
The Prep Zone games on the web include:
Vista Murrieta vs. Orange Lutheran; Hawaii Mililani vs. St. John Bosco; La Habra vs. Mission Viejo; Long Beach Poly vs. Los Alamitos.
Aug. 26, 2018, 6:53 a.m.
- Football
Receiver Melquan Stovall received MVP honors in helping Gardena Serra defeat San Mateo Serra 41-22 in an Honor Bowl game on Saturday night at Mountain View St. Francis.
Stovall caught touchdown passes of 22 and 14 yards and scored on a five-yard reverse. Quarterback Doug Brumfield threw four touchdown passes, including two to Justin Lockhart. He was 21 of 33 for 378 yards with one interception.
Macen Williams came up with an interception to stop San Mateo Serra on its opening drive.
Aug. 25, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
Saturday, August 25th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Aug. 25, 2018, 12:01 p.m.
Someone needs to check if Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan is driving around in a modified DeLorean. It’s “Back to the Future” time for the Huskies.
Aug. 25, 2018, 10:14 a.m.
Any official working Lawndale football games this season better have 100-meter speed to keep up with USC-bound running back Jordan Wilmore.
He broke off a 99-yard touchdown run on Friday night during Lawndale’s 25-22 win over Sierra Canyon.
“He’s Superman,’’ coach Travis Clark said.
Aug. 24, 2018, 11:18 p.m.
Friday, August 24th
CITY
NONLEAGUE