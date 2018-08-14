Football: Week zero schedule (Aug. 16-18)

Aug. 14, 2018, 10:40 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 16
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Aug. 14, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
- Football
Mason White is growing up at Birmingham High.
In 2016, he was 13 and too young to play varsity football even though he was good enough. He had to play all season on the freshman/sophomore team.
Now he’s a 15-year-old junior and will be a top receiver/defensive back for the Patriots.
Aug. 14, 2018, 8:34 a.m.
- Football
Narbonne leaves for Hawaii on Wednesday to play St. Louis on Friday in its season opener, and the Gauchos were given news by the City Section that three top transfer students have been cleared to play.
Linebacker Jordan Banks (Grace Brethren), running back Jojuan Collins (Dorsey) and defensive back Paul Edwards (St. John Bosco) will be able to play immediately after valid change of residences.
Brianne Penny, a receiver who transferred from Norwalk, must sit out until Sept. 25.
Aug. 14, 2018, 8:10 a.m.
- Football
It’s quite a football rebuilding job that first-year coach Dameon Porter is undertaking at Crespi. There are only four seniors left in the program.
But Porter believes at some point this season, when the many sophomores and juniors get experience, the Celts will be heard.
In practice, junior tight end/defensive Jackson White and junior receiver/safety Taylor Evans have been playing like future all-league performers.
Aug. 14, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
Grant coach Franco Stasilli should be doing backflips. His varsity team this season has 26 players.
“That’s huge for us,” he said.
The Lancers are probably the favorite to win the East Valley League considering they have eight starters back on offense.
Aug. 13, 2018, 3:55 p.m.
The Chaminade Board of Directors is expected to vote next month or in October on a master plan that includes a new high school baseball field and aquatics center.
Last May, Chaminade acquired a shopping center near campus for $14 million. The 4.8-acre parcel would be used to build a parking lot, along with the baseball field and aquatics facility.
Also being proposed are additional classrooms at its West Hills campus. The current baseball field would be taken over by the softball team, which plays off campus.
Aug. 13, 2018, 3:29 p.m.
I went out to lunch with Ross Porter, the former Dodger and local TV sportscaster, and several other prep football fans on Monday, and the topic went to the time in the 1970s when Porter and KNBC (Channel 4) were televising high school basketball games in Los Angeles.
I remember the days of Bryant Gumbel and Tommy Hawkins, but I forgot who was Porter’s first color commentator, and it’s quite the trivia question.
The answer, incredibly, is Sandy Koufax, who was a very good high school basketball in Brooklyn before becoming a Hall of Fame baseball player with the Dodgers.
Aug. 13, 2018, 2:46 p.m.
- Football
Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Orange Lutheran and Mission Viejo are the top four teams in the Southern Section preseason Division 1 football poll.
In Division 2, Upland is No. 1 and Norco is No. 2.
Cajon is No. 1 in Division 3 with Paraclete at No. 2.
Aug. 13, 2018, 9:52 a.m.
- Football
If only they could hold an alumni game on Friday night before the scheduled football opener between Long Beach Poly and Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Sports Complex.
Poly has produced more than 60 NFL players, top in the nation. Dorsey has more than 30 NFL players, top in the City Section.
It could be Marcedes Lewis, Jurrell Casey, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeSean Jackson taking on the likes of Keyshawn Johnson, Johnathan Franklin, Keith Browner.
Aug. 12, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Never before in Southern California has the high school football season started so early, but ready or not, it officially begins this week with zero week games.
The best opening game on Thursday night has Chaminade taking on Oaks Christian in Westlake Village. These two top 25 teams teams have produced exciting matchups in recent years. Oaks Christian will be making its debut under first-year coach Charles Collins. Both teams have solid senior quarterbacks in Ryan Stevens for Chaminade and Josh Calvert for Oaks Christian. The big question is, who’s going to block Oaks Christian’s Kayvon Thibodeaux?
Another intriguing Thursday opener has Servite playing Bakersfield at Santa Ana Stadium. It marks the return of Troy Thomas to the Friars. Blaze McKibbon, who started at Gardena Serra last season, will take over at quarterback for the Friars.