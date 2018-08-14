Football: Week zero schedule (Aug. 16-18)

Never before in Southern California has the high school football season started so early, but ready or not, it officially begins this week with zero week games.

The best opening game on Thursday night has Chaminade taking on Oaks Christian in Westlake Village. These two top 25 teams teams have produced exciting matchups in recent years. Oaks Christian will be making its debut under first-year coach Charles Collins. Both teams have solid senior quarterbacks in Ryan Stevens for Chaminade and Josh Calvert for Oaks Christian. The big question is, who’s going to block Oaks Christian’s Kayvon Thibodeaux?