Football: Zero Week schedule (Aug. 16-18)

A football team is only as good on offense as the line up front, and these will be some of the players making news in the trenches this season.

Let’s start with Sean Rhyan of San Juan Hills. He’s 6 feet 6, 295 pounds and has made a name for himself at one of the newer public schools in Orange County.

The best blocker in the City Section is left tackle Jonah Tauanu’u of Narbonne. A former tight end, he prides himself on his strength and agility.