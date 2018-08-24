Footballl: Thursday's scores

Aug. 23, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
Thursday, August 23rd
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Aug. 23, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
- Football
It’s Week 1 of the high school football season and lots of news should be made this weekend.
Two schools from the Mission League, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Gardena Serra, are traveling to Northern California to play in the Honor Bowl at Mountain View St. Francis. Notre Dame is facing St. Francis on Friday and Serra is playing San Mateo Serra on Saturday.
Notre Dame coach Kevin Rooney is in his 39th season. He used to be an assistant at St. Francis.
Aug. 23, 2018, 8:23 a.m.
Major League Baseball is hosting the States Play tournament this weekend at Global Life Park in Arlington, Texas. It matches the best rising high school seniors from Texas and California. There are 13 players from Southern California participating.
The participants:
Justin Campbell, Simi Valley; Cutter Clawson, Laguna Beach; Cole Dale, Maranatha; Emanuel Dean, Servite; Andrew Devine, Simi Valley; Joey Estes, Paraclete; Evan Fitterer, Aliso Niguel; Josh Hahn, Huntington Beach; Damone Hale, Gardena Serra; Tyson Heaton, Yucaipa; Sean McLain, Beckman; Joe Naranjo, Ayala; Cody Freeman, Etiwanda.
Aug. 22, 2018, 1:16 p.m.
- Football
Hawaii has canceled all after-school sporting events this week as Hurricane Lane continues on a path toward the state.
That means Honolulu Kamehameha Kapalama High is the only football team playing this week because it is traveling to face Carson High on Friday. The team already has left the island state.
The decision to cancel after-school activities until Monday was made by the Hawaii Department of Education.
Aug. 22, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
- Football
Several former Cantwell-Sacred Heart football players who transferred to Schurr have not been cleared by the school or the Southern Section.
Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said information continues to be gathered, but it’s up to Schurr to clarify residential eligibility for any transfers.
The Montebello Unified School District sent out a news release on Wednesday, saying: “The Montebello Unified School District (MUSD) has not received an official written notification from CIF regarding any allegations involving our athletic program at Schurr High School. However, we take any accusations very seriously and are currently reviewing the matter. Our priority at MUSD is to ensure each impacted student is able to pursue and obtain his individual educational and career goals.”
Aug. 22, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Santa Ana Mater Dei announced Wednesday that it has forfeited last week’s 42-14 football win over Bishop Amat after discovering that a player who participated in the game was ineligible.
The school self-reported the violation.
According to a news release from Mater Dei, “The player in question was admitted to MDHS as a result of academic official transcripts which indicated that this fall season would be his 7th semester of high school enrollment. However, in the process of reviewing this student-athlete’s NCAA eligibility requirements, Mater Dei High School discovered additional academic transcripts from his native country (not the United States).
Aug. 21, 2018, 1:10 p.m.
- Football
Thursday, Aug. 23
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Aug. 21, 2018, 12:53 p.m.
- Football
Whatever happens to St. Francis on Friday night against Mira Costa in its football season opener, the best news of all is that coach Jim Bonds will be on the sideline doing his usual job calling plays and leading his team.
“I’m back,” Bonds said Tuesday.
Bonds, 49, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects white blood cells. He has undergone four cycles of treatments, with two to go.
Aug. 21, 2018, 10:43 a.m.
- Softball
More than 6,000 miles from home, junior softball standout Alexis Clancy of Notre Dame Academy ran into former Notre Dame Academy catcher Olivia Lee in Italy.
Clancy, a pitcher, was playing for Ireland in the U19 European Championship and the U22 competition in Slovakia. Lee was playing for Britain.
The two teams played five times over two weeks. Ireland ended up with a silver medal in Italy and a bronze in Slovakia.
Aug. 21, 2018, 9:46 a.m.
- Football
Quick, check for any video to see if Angel Flores of Angelou also handed out the water bottles on Friday night during a 19-12 season-opening victory over L.A. Jordan.
Flores did just about everything else.
He was responsible for all 19 Angelou points. He scored two touchdowns. He made two PATs. He kicked a field goal. He contributed a safety.