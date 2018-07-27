Former high school teammates Lucas Giolito, Max Fried set to pitch on same day in majors

Saturday is going to be a big day for former Harvard-Westlake pitchers Lucas Giolito and Max Fried, along with their former coach, Matt LaCour.

Giolito will be the starting pitcher for the Chicago White Sox at home against the Toronto Blue Jays. Fried will be the starting pitcher for the Atlanta Braves at home against the Dodgers. Both games start at 4:10 p.m. PDT And LaCour will be doing his best to watch both while watching his daughter play water polo.