Former South East QB Jonathan Santos sets NAIA passing record with 732 yards

Aug. 27, 2018, 10:10 a.m.
It has been a long and winding road for former South East All-City quarterback Jonathan Santos, who graduated in 2013.
He’s still playing football, and on Saturday in Deerfield, Ill., he set an National Assn. of Intercollegiate Athletics record with 732 yards passing in a 53-46 victory for Trinity International over Presentation College.
Santos completed 49 of 68 passes for six touchdowns with two interceptions.
Aug. 27, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
- Football
Labor Day weekend has forced City Section teams to play most of their games on Thursday night this week.
Among the games: Reseda at Marshall, 3 p.m.; Dorsey at Alemany; Cathedral at Carson; Crenshaw at Fairfax; Granada Hills at Palisades; Franklin at Roosevelt; St. Bernard at Westchester; Garfield at Salesian.
In the Southern Section, a good Thursday night game has San Juan Hills playing South Hills at Covina District Field.
Aug. 27, 2018, 6:26 a.m.
- Football
Talented quarterbacks Jayden Daniels of Cajon and Hank Bachmeier of Murrieta Valley will be the featured attractions when Canyon faces Murrieta Valley in Friday’s prep football game on Prime Ticket at 7:30 p.m.
The Prep Zone games on the web include:
Vista Murrieta vs. Orange Lutheran; Hawaii Mililani vs. St. John Bosco; La Habra vs. Mission Viejo; Long Beach Poly vs. Los Alamitos.
Aug. 26, 2018, 6:53 a.m.
- Football
Receiver Melquan Stovall received MVP honors in helping Gardena Serra defeat San Mateo Serra 41-22 in an Honor Bowl game on Saturday night at Mountain View St. Francis.
Stovall caught touchdown passes of 22 and 14 yards and scored on a five-yard reverse. Quarterback Doug Brumfield threw four touchdown passes, including two to Justin Lockhart. He was 21 of 33 for 378 yards with one interception.
Macen Williams came up with an interception to stop San Mateo Serra on its opening drive.
Aug. 25, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
Saturday, August 25th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Aug. 25, 2018, 12:01 p.m.
Someone needs to check if Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan is driving around in a modified DeLorean. It’s “Back to the Future” time for the Huskies.
Aug. 25, 2018, 10:14 a.m.
Any official working Lawndale football games this season better have 100-meter speed to keep up with USC-bound running back Jordan Wilmore.
He broke off a 99-yard touchdown run on Friday night during Lawndale’s 25-22 win over Sierra Canyon.
“He’s Superman,’’ coach Travis Clark said.
Aug. 24, 2018, 11:18 p.m.
Friday, August 24th
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Aug. 24, 2018, 7:20 a.m.
- Football
For the second consecutive year, participation in 11-player high school football declined nationwide, according to the annual survey by the National Federation of State High School Assns.
In 2017, there were 1,038,179 high school students participating in 11-player football, a decline of 21,220 from the previous year. In 2016, the decline was 23,238. It’s the fewest number of players playing football since 2004.
Football remains the No. 1 participatory sport for boys by a wide margin. No. 2 is track and field with 600,097.
Aug. 23, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
Thursday, August 23rd
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE