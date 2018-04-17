Gio Del Negro leads Etiwanda to 14-11 win over Chino Hills

Apr. 16, 2018, 6:38 p.m.
- Baseball
Gio Del Negro hit a home run, double and single and finished with three RBIs to lead an 18-hit attack that propelled Etiwanda to a 14-11 Baseline League win over Chino Hills on Monday.
Ryan Meza had four hits, and Tyler Bardowell added three hits and two RBIs.
Damien defeated Upland 2-1.
Apr. 16, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
- Baseball
- Softball
Huntington Beach, Beckman and Arcadia hold down the No. 1 spots in this week’s Southern Section Division 1, 2 and 3 baseball polls.
Los Alamitos is No. 1 in Division 1 softball.
Apr. 16, 2018, 11:44 a.m.
The Southern Section has reached 7,079 transfers reported by its member schools for the 2017-18 school year with two months to go, surpassing the 6,999 total for all of last school year.
There were 582 reported transfers in March, down from 594 last March.
There were 16,595 reported transfers statewide last school year, so it should be interesting to see if the statewide total moves past 17,000 by the end of May. The current state total for transfers is 16,401.
Apr. 16, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
- Baseball
Two of the top baseball teams in Southern Section Division I, Harvard-Westlake (14-3, 6-0) and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (15-2, 6-0), are set to meet this week in a three-game series that could decide the Mission League championship.
Tuesday’s opener is at O’Malley Field in Encino, followed by Wednesday’s game at Notre Dame and Friday’s game back at O’Malley Field. First pitch is at 3:30 p.m.
What’s interesting is that both teams are thriving even though each has been without a preseason No. 1 pitcher. Harvard-Westlake lost Jesse Bergin to a knee injury. Notre Dame lost Lucas Gordon to an arm injury. Neither has pitched a single inning. But both teams have enough pitching depth to move on.
Apr. 16, 2018, 9:05 a.m.
Will Reinhart is never shy about expressing himself when he believes strongly in something, and the veteran Verdugo Hills volleyball coach has become a big fan of All-City middle blocker Greg Pond.
“I’m now certain he’s the best player in program history,” Reinhart said.
The 6-foot-6 Pond has more than 200 kills this season and is nearing 50 blocks. He’s the all-time career kills leader in school history.
Apr. 14, 2018, 1:46 p.m.
- Baseball
One team came in at 17-1, the other at 15-2. It was Mira Costa taking on Torrance for South Bay baseball bragging rights on Saturday. Torrance won 4-1.
Kai Hershberger finished with three hits. Neil Feist threw three innings of shutout relief. Mira Costa didn’t help itself by committing three errors to lose for only the second time in 19 games.
Esperanza knocked off La Mirada 8-2 in a battle of top 25 teams. Jason Fox and Tony Accordino each had three hits. CJ Larsen contributed four RBIs. Jacob Cespedes allowed seven hits.
Apr. 14, 2018, 8:55 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Crean Lutheran 10, Brethren Christian 0
Apr. 13, 2018, 9:28 p.m.
- Football
Mark Bates has been hired as the football coach and athletic director at Santa Clarita Christian.
Bates used to be head coach at Village Christian.
He was a longtime assistant to Bill Redell at Oaks Christian.
Apr. 13, 2018, 6:59 p.m.
Hart Coach Jim Ozella might lose all his hair this baseball season because of all the blown leads in the seventh inning by his team.
Finally, the Indians held on to defeat West Ranch 4-3 in a Foothill League game on Friday. West Ranch made it close, scoring a run in the seventh. But Peter Niednagel got a strikeout to end the game.
“I’ve got a lot of hair left,” Ozella said. “We decided to finish the job tonight. It was a big win.”
Apr. 13, 2018, 6:15 p.m.
- Baseball
They were shut out by Owen Sharts of Simi Valley. They were struck out by Jake Baum of St. Bonaventure. They were routed by unbeaten Arcadia.
There was a specific reason for El Camino Real playing one tough opponent after another in the nonleague season.
“The tough schedule is so we’re ready for league,” Coach Josh Lienhard said.