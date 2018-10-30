Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
2132 posts

Girls' tennis: City playoff pairings

GIRLS TENNIS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Advertisement

Boys' water polo: City playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' WATER POLO

CITY

First round, Monday

Advertisement
By

Marymount is set to face Mater Dei for Division 1 girls' volleyball championship

For the sixth time in the last two seasons, Marymount and No. 1-seeded Mater Dei will meet in girls’ volleyball on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Cerritos College. It’s a big match: The Southern Section Division 1 championship will be on the line.

It’s a rematch of last year’s final won by Mater Dei. The two schools have split their two meetings this season.

Mater Dei has more experience but Marymount has UCLA-bound Devon Newberry, who missed an earlier match while she was competing for USA in the Junior Olympics in Argentina in beach volleyball. She’s back with a vengeance, having recorded 24 kills in a semifinal win over Redondo.

By

Lavon Bunkley of Gardena Serra is closing in on another Robert Woods record

Rams receiver Robert Woods could be having a second record he set at Gardena Serra soon broken by junior Lavon Bunkley.

Bunkley set the Serra regular season receiving record held by Woods with 75 receptions. He’s six away from setting the single-season record held by Woods since 2008.

Serra is facing a challenging game on Friday, taking on No. 1-seeded St. John Bosco in an opening game of the Division 1 playoffs at St. John Bosco.

By

Chaminade linebacker Blake Antzoulatos is having a standout season

Chaminade senior is relentless

Play after play, linebacker Blake Antzoulatos of Chaminade makes an impact. He’s so relentless and fired up that you notice him immediately on the field, wearing No. 32. And then there are the hits. He doesn’t pat opponents down. He sends them flying to the turf.

In 10 games, he has recorded 117 tackles.

Last week against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, he had his first interception and also scored on a 72-yard pass reception. He has committed to Cal, and the Golden Bears will be very happy with what they are getting.

Advertisement
By

Murrieta Valley vs. San Clemente is TV game this week

The Southern Section Division 1 football playoff opener between Murrieta Valley and San Clemente will be televised by Fox Sports West on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Prep Zone games:

Mission Viejo vs. Bishop Amat; JSerra vs. Long Beach Poly; Westlake vs. Los Alamitos; Capistrano Valley vs. Lompoc.

  • Football
By

Running back Lontrelle Diggs of Grace Brethren must be stopped in Division 4 playoffs

There’s no hotter team in the Southern Section Division 4 playoffs than Grace Brethren, which has turned loose senior running back Lontrelle Diggs.

Last week, against previously unbeaten Camarillo, Diggs rushed for 357 yards in 38 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 42-21 victory. He has gained 1,681 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.

Grace Brethren has won five consecutive games while improving to 8-2. The Lancers host St. Bonaventure on Friday night.

By

Lopez brothers are hoping for a family kickoff

Kickers RJ Lopez, left, of Mission Viejo and Nick Lopez of Mater Dei could face off if their two teams win playoff games on Friday.
Kickers RJ Lopez, left, of Mission Viejo and Nick Lopez of Mater Dei could face off if their two teams win playoff games on Friday. (Lopez family)

Brothers Nick and RJ Lopez are kickers at Santa Ana Mater Dei and Mission Viejo, respectively. This week, they will be pulling for each other. Next week, if each wins, they’ll be searching for listening devices at home.

If Mater Dei defeats Valencia and Mission Viejo defeats Bishop Amat in first-round Division 1 playoff games, the Lopez brothers would face off next week in the Division 1 quarterfinals.

Nick, a senior, has made two field goals, 51 PATs and booted 53 of his 68 kickoffs in the end zone.

Advertisement
  • Football
By

Beware of Ed Croson-coached teams in rematches

It was Aug. 16 when Chaminade and Oaks Christian played in a season football opener. Oaks Christian won 31-13.

Now the two teams will meet in a rematch on Friday night at Oaks Christian in an opening game of the Division 1 playoffs.

Chaminade coach Ed Croson knows how to get his team ready for rematches.

Girls' tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION