Girls' tennis: City playoff pairings

Oct. 30, 2018, 11:56 a.m.
Oct. 30, 2018, 11:41 a.m.
Oct. 30, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
For the sixth time in the last two seasons, Marymount and No. 1-seeded Mater Dei will meet in girls’ volleyball on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Cerritos College. It’s a big match: The Southern Section Division 1 championship will be on the line.
It’s a rematch of last year’s final won by Mater Dei. The two schools have split their two meetings this season.
Mater Dei has more experience but Marymount has UCLA-bound Devon Newberry, who missed an earlier match while she was competing for USA in the Junior Olympics in Argentina in beach volleyball. She’s back with a vengeance, having recorded 24 kills in a semifinal win over Redondo.
Oct. 30, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
Rams receiver Robert Woods could be having a second record he set at Gardena Serra soon broken by junior Lavon Bunkley.
Bunkley set the Serra regular season receiving record held by Woods with 75 receptions. He’s six away from setting the single-season record held by Woods since 2008.
Serra is facing a challenging game on Friday, taking on No. 1-seeded St. John Bosco in an opening game of the Division 1 playoffs at St. John Bosco.
Oct. 30, 2018, 7:53 a.m.
Play after play, linebacker Blake Antzoulatos of Chaminade makes an impact. He’s so relentless and fired up that you notice him immediately on the field, wearing No. 32. And then there are the hits. He doesn’t pat opponents down. He sends them flying to the turf.
In 10 games, he has recorded 117 tackles.
Last week against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, he had his first interception and also scored on a 72-yard pass reception. He has committed to Cal, and the Golden Bears will be very happy with what they are getting.
Oct. 29, 2018, 8:24 p.m.
The Southern Section Division 1 football playoff opener between Murrieta Valley and San Clemente will be televised by Fox Sports West on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Prep Zone games:
Mission Viejo vs. Bishop Amat; JSerra vs. Long Beach Poly; Westlake vs. Los Alamitos; Capistrano Valley vs. Lompoc.
Oct. 29, 2018, 3:26 p.m.
There’s no hotter team in the Southern Section Division 4 playoffs than Grace Brethren, which has turned loose senior running back Lontrelle Diggs.
Last week, against previously unbeaten Camarillo, Diggs rushed for 357 yards in 38 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 42-21 victory. He has gained 1,681 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.
Grace Brethren has won five consecutive games while improving to 8-2. The Lancers host St. Bonaventure on Friday night.
Oct. 29, 2018, 1:22 p.m.
Brothers Nick and RJ Lopez are kickers at Santa Ana Mater Dei and Mission Viejo, respectively. This week, they will be pulling for each other. Next week, if each wins, they’ll be searching for listening devices at home.
If Mater Dei defeats Valencia and Mission Viejo defeats Bishop Amat in first-round Division 1 playoff games, the Lopez brothers would face off next week in the Division 1 quarterfinals.
Nick, a senior, has made two field goals, 51 PATs and booted 53 of his 68 kickoffs in the end zone.
Oct. 29, 2018, 12:17 p.m.
It was Aug. 16 when Chaminade and Oaks Christian played in a season football opener. Oaks Christian won 31-13.
Now the two teams will meet in a rematch on Friday night at Oaks Christian in an opening game of the Division 1 playoffs.
Chaminade coach Ed Croson knows how to get his team ready for rematches.
Oct. 29, 2018, 11:05 a.m.
