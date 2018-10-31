Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
2139 posts

Girls' tennis: Southern Section wild-card results

GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 3

Girls' volleyball: City semifinal results and championship schedule

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Palisades, Taft win Open Division semifinals to advance to City Section girls' volleyball final

No. 4-seeded Palisades upset No. 1-seeded Granada Hills in five sets, and No. 3 Taft rolled to a sweep over No. 2 Carson to advance to Saturday’s City Section Open Division championship match in girls’ volleyball. It will take place at 7 p.m. at Birmingham.

The Dolphins prevailed 21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 28-26, 17-15. Their big comeback was in the fourth set. Down 23-15, they roared back to win. Then the Dolphins withstood a Granada Hills comeback to prevail in set five.

Taft defeated Carson 25-10, 25-22, 25-17.

Boys' water polo: Tuesday's Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Field hockey: Tournament of Champions results and updated pairings

FIELD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Harvard-Westlake 7, Fountain Valley 0

Football: This week's games (updated with date/time/site information)

FOOTBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Diamond Bar, Troy, Walnut and University win girls' golf titles

Diamond Bar, Troy, Walnut and Irvine University won Southern Section girls’ golf team titles on Monday.

All will advance to the SCGA regional qualifier on Thursday at River Ridge.

The top score in the Southern Division was 69 by Briana Chacon of La Serna.

Girls' tennis: City playoff pairings

GIRLS TENNIS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Boys' water polo: City playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' WATER POLO

CITY

First round, Monday

Marymount is set to face Mater Dei for Division 1 girls' volleyball championship

For the sixth time in the last two seasons, Marymount and No. 1-seeded Mater Dei will meet in girls’ volleyball on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Cerritos College. It’s a big match: The Southern Section Division 1 championship will be on the line.

It’s a rematch of last year’s final won by Mater Dei. The two schools have split their two meetings this season.

Mater Dei has more experience but Marymount has UCLA-bound Devon Newberry, who missed an earlier match while she was competing for USA in the Junior Olympics in Argentina in beach volleyball. She’s back with a vengeance, having recorded 24 kills in a semifinal win over Redondo.