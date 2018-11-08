Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
2187 posts

Girls' tennis: Southern Section semifinal results and champonship schedule

GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Advertisement
By

Palisades wins its 26th City championship in girls' tennis

It wasn’t easy, but Palisades won its 26th City Section championship in girls’ tennis on Wednesday.

The Dolphins held off Granada Hills 4-3 in the Open Division final.

It was Palisades’ sixth consecutive title.

Advertisement

Girls' tennis: City playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS TENNIS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

By

City Section, Southern Section cross-country prelims set for this weekend

The City Section and Southern Section cross-country prelims are set for Friday and Saturday.

The City Section will hold its prelims on Saturday morning at Pierce College.

It will be a chance to see the new star in City Section cross country, freshman sensation Sofia Abrego of Granada Hills. She ran 17:01.3 at the Woodbridge Invitational in September. She won the X-Large schools division at the Clovis Invitational.

Girls volleyball: Southern California and Northern California Regional results and updated pairings

CIF STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Advertisement

Boys' water polo: City semifinal results and championship schedule

BOYS' WATER POLO

CITY

Semifinals, Tuesday

By

Westchester is on the verge of forfeiting quarterfinal City football playoff game

Westchester is on the verge of having to forfeit its City Section Division I football quarterfinal playoff game on Friday against South Gate because it would not have enough players after a benches-clearing brawl last week against Jefferson.

City Section Commissioner John Aguirre confirmed that the school will announce a final decision by Wednesday. The City Section has been investigating last week’s incident in which a large number of Westchester players left the sideline, which would lead to a one-game suspension.

Carson and Narbonne were involved in a similar situation in the regular-season finale. Carson will be without 12 players on Friday and Narbonne won’t have four players.

By

LaMelo Ball is returning to high school basketball

LaVar Ball is always full of surprises, and he has apparently pulled off another one by sending youngest son, LaMelo, back to high school.

According to Slamonline.com, the 17-year-old LaMelo will enroll at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. It is a prep school that plays against other prep schools. California high school teams, though, won’t be allowed to play against SPIRE.

A SPIRE associate academy director told ESPN that LaMelo never received payment or compensation for playing on a professional team in Lithuania or in his father’s JBA league, making him eligible.

Advertisement
By

Torres gets boost from Schurr transfers for City Division II playoffs

Torres’ football team is getting a boost from the Williams brothers, Jalen and Jaheim, just in time for a rematch against top-seeded Franklin in the City Section Division II playoffs.

The Williams brothers played for Torres last season, then transferred to Schurr, where they were caught up in a Southern Section investigation that left a group of players ineligible.

They transferred back to Torres but first had to become academically eligible. Last week Jalen made his season debut in a 20-0 playoff win over Chavez. Jaheim is available on Friday for the first time.

Boys' water polo: Southern Section semifinal schedule

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1