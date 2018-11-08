Girls' tennis: Southern Section semifinal results and champonship schedule

Westchester is on the verge of having to forfeit its City Section Division I football quarterfinal playoff game on Friday against South Gate because it would not have enough players after a benches-clearing brawl last week against Jefferson.

City Section Commissioner John Aguirre confirmed that the school will announce a final decision by Wednesday. The City Section has been investigating last week’s incident in which a large number of Westchester players left the sideline, which would lead to a one-game suspension.

Carson and Narbonne were involved in a similar situation in the regular-season finale. Carson will be without 12 players on Friday and Narbonne won’t have four players.