Girls' tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Carson players facing possible suspension for leaving sideline during fight

The City Section has launched an investigation aimed at trying to determine which Carson football players left their sideline during a fight between two players Friday at the Carson-Narbonne game.

If the players left the sideline, they would be suspended for their next game — an Open Division playoff opener against Garfield on Nov. 9.

The fight between a Narbonne player and a Carson player happened in the first half near the Narbonne sideline during a punt. A number of Carson players were said to have left their sideline.

Football: Southern Section 8-man playoff pairings

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

8-MAN

Mendez left out of City Section football playoffs because of error

Mendez High in Boyle Heights was left out of the City Section Division III football playoffs because of an error on Saturday during the seeding meeting, when it should have been seeded No. 16, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre confirmed on Monday. Jordan High in South L.A. received the No. 16 seed when it should have been No. 17.

In an email sent on Monday to Mendez coach Carlos Fernandez, Aguirre wrote: “After speaking with Max Preps representatives, they have confirmed that there were a couple of late entries of scores by Southern Section schools that both Jordan and Mendez played during the season.  The changes dropped Mendez’s rating from a -43.8 to a -43.1, while Jordan remained at a rating of -43.3.

“This caused Mendez to move to number 16 ranked, and Jordan to drop to number 17 ranked.  The seeding committee ran the rankings Saturday morning at 8:00 AM to prepare for the 9:00 AM seeding meeting.  As stated at the coaches meeting, the rankings are only as good as the information provided by the coaches.

Football: Southern Section playoff pairings

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Football: Saturday's scores

Saturday

SOUTHERN SECTION

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Girls' volleyball: Southern Section semifinal results

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Separated at birth: Point guards Devin Askew, TJ Wainwright

Devin Askew, left, of Mater Dei and TJ Wainwright of Santa Monica are both sophomore guards and look like they could be brothers.
Devin Askew, left, of Mater Dei and TJ Wainwright of Santa Monica are both sophomore guards and look like they could be brothers. (Eric Sondheimer)

Devin Askew of Santa Ana Mater Dei and TJ Wainwright of Santa Monica are going to leave basketball fans bewildered whenever they play against each other.

They are sophomore guards with the same frazzy hair who look like they could be brothers.

Askew is 6-foot-2, Wainwright 6-0.

Field hockey: Tournament of Champions playoff pairings

FIELD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Fountain Valley (5-13-2) at Harvard-Westlake (16-0), 4 p.m.

Football: City playoff pairings

FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
#8 Venice (6-4) at #1 Narbonne (7-3)
#5 San Fernando (8-2) at #4 Birmingham (8-2)
#6 Garfield (10-0) at #3 Carson (5-5)
#7 Palisades (8-2) at #2 Eagle Rock (9-0)


DIVISION I
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Huntington Park (1-9) at #1 Dorsey (5-5)
#9 Cleveland (6-4) at #8 Crenshaw (4-6)
#12 Grant (6-4) at #5 Wilmington Banning (4-6)
#13 Sylmar (5-5) at #4 Fairfax (7-3)
#14 Los Angeles Hamilton (4-5) at #3 Reseda (9-1)
#11 Granada Hills (3-7) at #6 San Pedro (4-6)
#10 South Gate (6-4) at #7 El Camino Real (6-4)
#15 Jefferson (6-4) at #2 Westchester (8-2)

DIVISION II
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Washington (2-7) at #1 Franklin (9-1)
#9 Chavez (6-4) at #8 Torres (6-4)
#12 Hollywood (6-3) at #5 Locke (6-4)
#13 Los Angeles University (1-8) at #4 Arleta (7-3)
#14 View Park (2-8) at #3 Canoga Park (7-3)
#11 Granada Hills Kennedy (3-7) at #6 Bell (5-5)
#10 Verdugo Hills (5-5) at #7 Los Angeles Roosevelt (6-4)
#15 Los Angeles Marshall (2-8) at #2 Los Angeles Wilson (7-3)