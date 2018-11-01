Girls' tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Nov. 1, 2018, 8:23 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Oct. 31, 2018, 9:20 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 31, 2018, 7:54 p.m.
- Football
On Halloween, it’s appropriate to discuss whether Valencia coach Larry Muir likes tricks or treats.
If you examine the Valencia statistics, there’s an astounding eight players who have attempted passes this season. That’s a clue — the Vikings like trick plays.
“We do have a trick play a week,” said Muir, who has guided Valencia (7-3) to 10 consecutive Foothill League titles.
There’s three regular quarterbacks, plus five other receivers-running backs who have attempted passes. Valencia opens the Division 1 playoffs on Friday hosting Santa Ana Mater Dei.
As for how successful the trick plays are, Muir said, “Some have worked, some haven’t. Last week it went for an interception.”
Muir is always on the lookout for new trick plays.
“You see something and it looks like it will be fun for the kids
Oct. 31, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
How happy were Hawthorne players when they learned they had made the Southern Section Division 12 playoffs?
“Kids were crying,” coach Derwin Henderson saiid.
Hawthorne (5-5) picked up a forfeit win over Santa Monica, allowing the team to finish in third place in the Ocean League. Hawthorne hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2004.
Oct. 31, 2018, 1:47 p.m.
City Section commissioner John Aguirre said Wednesday he has met with Carson officials and reviewed possible one-game suspensions of players for leaving the sideline during a fight at last week’s Carson-Narbonne game.
Aguirre said he is not ready to make an announcement until meeting with Narbonne officials, letting them also review video and identify players who violated the rule that bars them from leaving the sideline during a fight.
If Narbonne doesn’t want to meet, then Aguirre said he would release his decision. He said he hopes to have an announcement by Friday so teams can begin preparation for next week’s Open Division playoffs. Carson plays Garfield and Narbonne plays Venice.
Oct. 31, 2018, 11:22 a.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame students, faculty and parents are offering prayers and support to longtime football coach Kevin Rooney, whose wife, Maureen, died Tuesday.
The school’s president, Brett Lowart, informed faculty and staff in an email: “It is with the deepest sadness that I inform you that Maureen Rooney passed away this afternoon after a difficult fight over the past months with leukemia. Please keep her, Kevin and the Rooney family in your prayers.
“We are all grateful for Kevin and his years of service and great representation of Notre Dame, but Maureen was the great woman behind this great man. Her quiet love and support spoke volumes. She was a very strong and loving person…and also a supportive ND mom! The football team was informed after practice yesterday and a pall will be over the football program as they prepare for their playoff game this Friday.”
Oct. 31, 2018, 10:47 a.m.
- Basketball
The National Federation of State High School Assns. has developed criteria for the new Scholastic Basketball Evaluation Events to be held on the last two weekends in June as part of the NCAA initiative to change the culture and climate in college basketball.
The three-day evaluation events are set for June 21-23 and June 28-30 next year.
They must be held on an education-based campus and a non-NCAA Division I facility. No third-party sponsors or operators are permitted to organize the events.
Oct. 31, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 3
Oct. 31, 2018, 7:10 a.m.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Oct. 30, 2018, 9:20 p.m.
No. 4-seeded Palisades upset No. 1-seeded Granada Hills in five sets, and No. 3 Taft rolled to a sweep over No. 2 Carson to advance to Saturday’s City Section Open Division championship match in girls’ volleyball. It will take place at 7 p.m. at Birmingham.
The Dolphins prevailed 21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 28-26, 17-15. Their big comeback was in the fourth set. Down 23-15, they roared back to win. Then the Dolphins withstood a Granada Hills comeback to prevail in set five.
Taft defeated Carson 25-10, 25-22, 25-17.