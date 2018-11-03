Advertisement
Girls' tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Football: Friday's scores

Friday, Nov. 2

FOOTBALL

CITY

Girls' tennis: City playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS TENNIS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Carson loses 12 players to one-game suspensions and Narbonne four for football fight

City Section commissioner John Aguirre has ruled 12 Carson football players will receive one-game suspensions for leaving the sideline last week during a fight between a Carson player and a Narbonne player, making them unavailable to participate in an Open Division playoff game next Friday against Garfield.

Four Narbonne players also have been suspended, three for leaving the sideline, making them ineligible to play against Venice next week. Three of the Narbonne players are starters. Several of the Carson players are starters and key contributors.

Aguirre reviewed video and met with representatives of both schools to determine which players deserved punishment under City Section rules.

Girls volleyball: Thursday's City playoff results

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CITY

Open Division placement matches

Football: Thursday's playoff results

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 6

Boys' water polo: Thursday's Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Boys' water polo: City quarterfinal results and semifinal schedule

BOYS' WATER POLO

CITY

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Field hockey: Tournament of Champions semifinal results and finals schedule

FIELD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Semifinals, Thursday

Harvard-Westlake 1, Newport Harbor 0

Jasmine Lew of Marshall wins City Section girls' golf title

Marshall senior shoots 73

When the pressure was on, Jasmine Lew of Marshall came through on Thursday to win the City Section girls’ golf championship at Balboa Golf Course.

The senior, who is headed to Cal, shot a one-over-par 73 for a one-stroke victory over defending champion Angelina Kim of Fairfax and Megan Lee of Cleveland.

“In the beginning, I was struggling,” Lew said. “After that, I told myself to calm down and just swing and just play.”