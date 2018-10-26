Girls' volleyball: City Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

A 1962 Topps football card of Lindon Crow, who was with the Rams that season. (Topps)

Lindon Crow, who guided Panorama City St. Genevieve to a 1978 Southern Section football championship, starred for USC and was a starting defensive back for the New York Giants in the 1958 NFL title game known as the “greatest game ever played,” died on Thursday in Exeter, Calif., his wife Sandy, said. He was 85.

Crow had suffered three strokes and had been bedridden in recent months.

Crow played professional football for 10 seasons, including for the Rams, after attending USC. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection at cornerback. He played for the Chicago Cardinals, New York Giants and the Rams. He led the league with 11 interceptions in 1956 when he made the Associated Press’ All-Pro second team and finished his career with 23 interceptions.