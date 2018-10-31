Girls' volleyball: City semifinal results and championship schedule

Oct. 31, 2018, 7:10 a.m.
No. 4-seeded Palisades upset No. 1-seeded Granada Hills in five sets, and No. 3 Taft rolled to a sweep over No. 2 Carson to advance to Saturday’s City Section Open Division championship match in girls’ volleyball. It will take place at 7 p.m. at Birmingham.
The Dolphins prevailed 21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 28-26, 17-15. Their big comeback was in the fourth set. Down 23-15, they roared back to win. Then the Dolphins withstood a Granada Hills comeback to prevail in set five.
Taft defeated Carson 25-10, 25-22, 25-17.
Harvard-Westlake 7, Fountain Valley 0
Diamond Bar, Troy, Walnut and Irvine University won Southern Section girls’ golf team titles on Monday.
All will advance to the SCGA regional qualifier on Thursday at River Ridge.
The top score in the Southern Division was 69 by Briana Chacon of La Serna.
For the sixth time in the last two seasons, Marymount and No. 1-seeded Mater Dei will meet in girls’ volleyball on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Cerritos College. It’s a big match: The Southern Section Division 1 championship will be on the line.
It’s a rematch of last year’s final won by Mater Dei. The two schools have split their two meetings this season.
Mater Dei has more experience but Marymount has UCLA-bound Devon Newberry, who missed an earlier match while she was competing for USA in the Junior Olympics in Argentina in beach volleyball. She’s back with a vengeance, having recorded 24 kills in a semifinal win over Redondo.
Rams receiver Robert Woods could be having a second record he set at Gardena Serra soon broken by junior Lavon Bunkley.
Bunkley set the Serra regular season receiving record held by Woods with 75 receptions. He’s six away from setting the single-season record held by Woods since 2008.
Serra is facing a challenging game on Friday, taking on No. 1-seeded St. John Bosco in an opening game of the Division 1 playoffs at St. John Bosco.