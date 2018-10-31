Girls' volleyball: City semifinal results and championship schedule

For the sixth time in the last two seasons, Marymount and No. 1-seeded Mater Dei will meet in girls’ volleyball on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Cerritos College. It’s a big match: The Southern Section Division 1 championship will be on the line.

It’s a rematch of last year’s final won by Mater Dei. The two schools have split their two meetings this season.

Mater Dei has more experience but Marymount has UCLA-bound Devon Newberry, who missed an earlier match while she was competing for USA in the Junior Olympics in Argentina in beach volleyball. She’s back with a vengeance, having recorded 24 kills in a semifinal win over Redondo.