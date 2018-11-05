Girls' volleyball: Southern California and Northern California regional pairings

Nov. 4, 2018, 4:01 p.m.
CIF STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Nov. 4, 2018, 3:58 p.m.
The Lopez brothers are set to duel on Friday night in the kicking competition when Mission Viejo plays Mater Dei in the Division 1 quarterfinals. RJ Lopez kicks for Mission Viejo. Nick Lopez kicks for Mater Dei.
“The house is torn in half,” Nick said Sunday on his way home from a recruiting trip to Oregon.
The brothers have separate bedrooms but they share the same bathroom, so trouble could be brewing.
Nov. 3, 2018, 10:12 p.m.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
Championships, Saturday
Nov. 3, 2018, 9:35 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Nov. 3, 2018, 9:21 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
Finals, Saturday
Championship: Harvard-Westlake 2, Huntington Beach 1
Nov. 3, 2018, 9:18 p.m.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
Championships
Nov. 3, 2018, 9:17 p.m.
Saturday
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
Nov. 3, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
Everyone in the City Section had been waiting for Alex Laita to return from a knee injury to see what kind of impact she would make for the Palisades girls’ volleyball team.
Last season’s City player of the year was injured in the first match of the year, then disappeared while trying to get healthy.
Well, she returned with a vengeance in the Open Division playoffs, and her serving and hitting helped the Dolphins claim their record 30th City title on Saturday night with a 26-24, 25-14, 8-25, 25-23 victory over Taft at Birmingham.
Bound for Oregon, the 6-foot-1 senior returned for a final regular season match and has been slowly getting into shape. When Palisades upset No. 1-seeded Granada Hills in an epic five-set comeback, the path had been cleared for coach Carlos Gray to win his third title in six years as coach.
Laita had eight kills in the fourth set alone to nullify any momentum the Toreadors had gained from a dominating win in the third set. She finished with 22 kills.
San Pedro won the Division I championship with a 25-16, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19 win over El Camino Real. Lauren Sutrin contributed 13 kills and Sara Peterson had 10.
In Division II, Elizabeth won its 10th overall title with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 win over Central City. In Division III, Birmingham defeated Maywood 25-12, 25-20, 25-23.
Nov. 3, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Speed matters in football, particularly if you have a hole to run through, and Christian Grubb of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is taking advantage of every opportunity that his effective offensive line is giving him.
Grubb is the Mission League 100 meters champion, and he has rushed for 172 yards against Alemany, 109 yards against Chaminade and 133 yards against La Habra in his last three games.
The offensive line, led by seniors Kyler Branim and Daniel Fitzmorris, has helped turn the Knights into a top running team.
Nov. 3, 2018, 7:44 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION