Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
2166 posts

Girls' volleyball: Southern California and Northern California regional pairings

CIF STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

By

It's brother vs. brother on Friday night when Mission Viejo faces Mater Dei

The Lopez brothers are set to duel on Friday night in the kicking competition when Mission Viejo plays Mater Dei in the Division 1 quarterfinals. RJ Lopez kicks for Mission Viejo. Nick Lopez kicks for Mater Dei.

“The house is torn in half,” Nick said Sunday on his way home from a recruiting trip to Oregon.

The brothers have separate bedrooms but they share the same bathroom, so trouble could be brewing.

Girls' volleyball: Southern Section championship results

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

Championships, Saturday

Boys' water polo: Southern Section quarterfinal scores and semifinal pairings

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Field hockey: Saturday's championship result

FIELD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Finals, Saturday

Championship: Harvard-Westlake 2, Huntington Beach 1

Girls' volleyball: City championship results

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

Championships

Football: Saturday's scores

Saturday

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 2

Palisades wins its 30th City title in girls' volleyball

Palisades coach Carlos Gray and his players prepare to receive their championship awards after defeating Taft in four sets. (Eric Sondheimer)

Everyone in the City Section had been waiting for Alex Laita to return from a knee injury to see what kind of impact she would make for the Palisades girls’ volleyball team.

Last season’s City player of the year was injured in the first match of the year, then disappeared while trying to get healthy.

Well, she returned with a vengeance in the Open Division playoffs, and her serving and hitting helped the Dolphins claim their record 30th City title on Saturday night with a 26-24, 25-14, 8-25, 25-23 victory over Taft at Birmingham.

Bound for Oregon, the 6-foot-1 senior returned for a final regular season match and has been slowly getting into shape. When Palisades upset No. 1-seeded Granada Hills in an epic five-set comeback, the path had been cleared for coach Carlos Gray to win his third title in six years as coach.

Laita had eight kills in the fourth set alone to nullify any momentum the Toreadors had gained from a dominating win in the third set. She finished with 22 kills.

San Pedro won the Division I championship with a 25-16, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19 win over El Camino Real. Lauren Sutrin contributed 13 kills and Sara Peterson had 10.

In Division II, Elizabeth won its 10th overall title with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 win over Central City. In Division III, Birmingham defeated Maywood 25-12, 25-20, 25-23.

By

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is surging behind Christian Grubb and offensive line

Mission League sprint champion Christian Grubb of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has three consecutive games of more than 100 yards rushing. (Notre Dame)

Speed matters in football, particularly if you have a hole to run through, and Christian Grubb of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is taking advantage of every opportunity that his effective offensive line is giving him.

Grubb is the Mission League 100 meters champion, and he has rushed for 172 yards against Alemany, 109 yards against Chaminade and 133 yards against La Habra in his last three games.

The offensive line, led by seniors Kyler Branim and Daniel Fitzmorris, has helped turn the Knights into a top running team.

Girls' tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION