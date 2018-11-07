Girls volleyball: Southern California and Northern California Regional results and updated pairings

Nov. 7, 2018, 5:36 a.m.
Westchester is on the verge of having to forfeit its City Section Division I football quarterfinal playoff game on Friday against South Gate because it would not have enough players after a benches-clearing brawl last week against Jefferson.
City Section Commissioner John Aguirre confirmed that the school will announce a final decision by Wednesday. The City Section has been investigating last week’s incident in which a large number of Westchester players left the sideline, which would lead to a one-game suspension.
Carson and Narbonne were involved in a similar situation in the regular-season finale. Carson will be without 12 players on Friday and Narbonne won’t have four players.
LaVar Ball is always full of surprises, and he has apparently pulled off another one by sending youngest son, LaMelo, back to high school.
According to Slamonline.com, the 17-year-old LaMelo will enroll at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. It is a prep school that plays against other prep schools. California high school teams, though, won’t be allowed to play against SPIRE.
A SPIRE associate academy director told ESPN that LaMelo never received payment or compensation for playing on a professional team in Lithuania or in his father’s JBA league, making him eligible.
Torres’ football team is getting a boost from the Williams brothers, Jalen and Jaheim, just in time for a rematch against top-seeded Franklin in the City Section Division II playoffs.
The Williams brothers played for Torres last season, then transferred to Schurr, where they were caught up in a Southern Section investigation that left a group of players ineligible.
They transferred back to Torres but first had to become academically eligible. Last week they made their season debut in a 20-0 playoff win over Chavez.
- Football
Quarterback Jayden Daniels of Cajon is the new Southern Section record holder for career touchdown passes at 159.
He’s also just under 200 yards away from becoming the Southern Section career passing leader.
And he’s just getting started. Cajon (10-1) plays Paraclete in only the second round of the Division 3 playoffs on Friday. Cajon is the No. 1 seed.
