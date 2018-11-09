Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
Girls' volleyball: Southern California and Northern California regional results and updated pairings

CIF STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Girls' tennis: City semifinal results and championship schedule

GIRLS TENNIS

CITY

DIVISION I

Boys' water polo: Thursday's Southern Section playoff results and Saturday's championship schedule

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Boys' water polo: City championship result

BOYS' WATER POLO

CITY

Championship, Thursday

Football: Thursday's playoff score

Thursday, November 8th

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

By

Irene Kim of La Palma Kennedy shoots 68 to win CIF/SCGA SoCal girls' golf title

Irene Kim of La Palma Kennedy won the CIF/SCGA SoCal girls’ high school golf championship on Thursday, shooting a 5-under-par 68 at Brookside Golf Course.

She had seven birdies, including all four par-5s.

In second place with a 69 was Brianna Navarrosa of Chula Vista Mater Dei.

  • Football
By

Edwin Tucker is named football coach at Taft

Taft has named Edwin Tucker as its football coach.

He was the school’s golf coach but served as an assistant football during the successful Troy Starr years, coaching junior varsity. Starr was head coach for 14 years before leaving for San Diego.

Most importantly, Tucker is a social studies teacher at Taft. Athletic director Mark Drucker said the program has struggled with a series of walk-on coaches since Starr’s departure.

Girls' volleyball: Open Division regional quarterfinal results and regional semifinal schedule

CIF STATE GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Boys' water polo: Southern Section semifinal results and updated championship schedule

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Girls' tennis: City playoff result and updated pairings

GIRLS’ TENNIS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION