Girls' volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings

Oct. 13, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
- Volleyball
Oct. 13, 2018, 11:23 a.m.
- Football
So far, seven City Section football games halted on Friday because of lightning have been rescheduled or will resume Saturday and Monday.
Here’s the confirmed schedules:
Saturday:
Oct. 13, 2018, 10:13 a.m.
After a dispute and disagreement about when and where to resume its football game halted by lightning, Los Alamitos and Corona del Mar have decided to call it a 7-7 tie and move on.
The game for first place in the Sunset League was stopped Friday night because of lightning.
“Due to the inability to secure a proper facility to accommodate this game on such short notice, both schools have agreed to call the game a tie of 7-7.
Oct. 13, 2018, 8:10 a.m.
There are tough, patient and resourceful people who live in the Santa Clarita Valley. Take the case of the Hart-Canyon football game that ended at 11:14 p.m. Friday after two weather delays.
“We were willing to wait,” Hart coach Mike Herrington said. “We wanted to tough it out. Canyon agreed.”
There was a brief delay early in the first half and then a one-hour delay with four seconds left before halftime.
Oct. 12, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Oct. 12, 2018, 7:13 p.m.
- Football
In an unprecedented high school football situation created by lightning strikes across the Southland, the Friday night football game between No. 1 St. John Bosco and No. 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Santa Ana Stadium.
A loud boom and lightning strike occurred around 6:20 p.m. outside the stadium. Players were soon removed from the field while warming up. Fans began to scatter after pouring rain erupted.
It later stopped raining but continued sightings of lightning forced the postponement. There’s a national rule that you must wait 30 minutes after seeing lightning before resuming and officials decided delays could go on all night.
Oct. 11, 2018, 10:17 p.m.
Oct. 11, 2018, 10:07 p.m.
- Football
With a possible Division 1 playoff berth on the line, Servite came away with a 30-23 Trinity League road victory over Santa Margarita on Thursday night at Trabuco Hills.
Quarterback Blaze McKibbin passed for two touchdowns, and junior receiver Zedakiah Centers had a 31-yard touchdown reception, came up with an interception and also contributed by returning kickoffs and catching even more passes.
Servite improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the league. It potentially locked up nothing worse than fifth place in league, which will probably get the Friars into the Division 1 playoffs. Sixteen of the 18 teams in the division will qualify.
Oct. 10, 2018, 6:49 p.m.
Oct. 9, 2018, 5:17 p.m.
It’s 3 p.m., and the Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball team is hard at work lifting weights, heaving medicine balls and trying to get stronger.
Despite the pressure to play nonstop, the smart ones are spending time in the weight room building strength so that when they drive down the lane and perhaps get bumped, it won’t bother them.
That’s the case with improving 6-foot-5 senior Julian Rishwain, who recently committed to Boston College. He’s pretty much been the No. 2 option behind talented junior Ziaire Williams, who has grown to nearly 6-10. But Rishwain credits improved strength for helping his development as a player.