Girls' volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Oct. 21, 2018, 5:27 a.m.
Oct. 20, 2018, 10:28 p.m.
Oct. 19, 2018, 11:03 p.m.
Oct. 19, 2018, 7:43 a.m.
Oct. 19, 2018, 7:41 a.m.
Oct. 18, 2018, 10:15 p.m.
Oct. 18, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
Sophomore Trenton Cowles of Taft High received permission to miss some class time so he could compete this week at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.
He’ll be coming home with a gold medal around his neck. Cowles earned the gold medal in recurve on Wednesday, the best U.S. finish in archery at a Youth Olympic or Olympic Games since 1996.
Cowles first became interested in archery via a video game. Then his father tried to build him a bow. He eventually learned the sport at the archery center in Van Nuys.
Oct. 18, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
- Basketball
Should high school basketball coaches be concerned with the announcement on Thursday that the NBA G League will begin offering to pay $125,000 to elite prospects who turn 18 by Sept. 15 prior to the season they would play?
The answer is no. It’s prep schools that market themselves to players seeking a fifth year of high school eligibility, junior colleges and high-level college basketball programs that will be affected most.
The new G League policy is scheduled to begin in the 2019-20 season. A working group will be tasked with identifying eligible elite players.
Oct. 17, 2018, 5:05 p.m.
- Football
There’s never any lack of intensity or drama when Mission Viejo and San Clemente meet in football, and Friday’s game at San Clemente will decide the South Coast League championship.
San Clemente (5-4, 3-0) has won four games in a row. Quarterback Brendan Costello has been contributing with his arm and legs. He has passed for 1,978 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 577 yards and seven touchdowns.
The big question with Mission Viejo is how the players are going to respond after seeing their record go from 8-0 to 4-4 because of forfeits due to an ineligible player. The Diablos have had two weeks to think about it. They’re still ranked No. 5 in Division 1, so the forfeits have not cost them any position for the playoffs.
Oct. 17, 2018, 11:32 a.m.
- Football
There’s nothing sophisticated or secret about what unbeaten Oaks Christian (8-0) plans to do on Friday night against host Calabasas (7-1).
The Lions saw what Sierra Canyon did to the Coyotes two weeks ago, running the ball at will. And that’s what Oaks Christian will try to do. It’s a dare to the Coyotes to try to stop Michigan-bound running back Zach Charbonnet. Calabasas was able to overcome Sierra Canyon’s running game 42-35.
Calabasas coach Chris Claiborne used to be a pretty good defensive player during his days at USC and in the NFL. But he’s not going to be able to help out his players with a tackle or two. They’re going to have to get better very fast at stopping the run.