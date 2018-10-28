Girls' volleyball: Southern Section semifinal results

Wilson High officials have informed the City Section that their football team intends to play Eagle Rock on Friday at Wilson after a player boycott threat on Thursday raised questions about whether the game would take place.

An Instagram post by a Wilson player on Thursday got the attention of City Section and Los Angeles Unified School District officials: “Tomorrow the Wilson varsity team will not be playing in our game against Eagle Rock. We are boycotting the game along with our coaches.”

The players were upset that two volunteer assistant coaches have been prevented from coaching by the LAUSD after it was learned they had yet to complete a state-required background check, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said.