Golden Valley to honor MLB pitcher Scott Barlow

Oct. 3, 2018, 12:17 p.m.
Golden Valley will honor Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Barlow by making him its first athlete to have his athletic jersey retired.
As part of the fourth annual Battle of the Bats, the school’s home run derby, Barlow’s retired No. 42 uniform will be unveiled during an Oct. 13 ceremony at the Santa Clarita campus.
Barlow was Golden Valley’s athlete of the year in 2011.
Oct. 2, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
Prime Ticket has announced that Oct. 12 Trinity League showdown between St. John Bosco and Santa Ana Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium will be televised. Mater Dei is ranked No. 1 and St. John Bosco No. 2 in the Southern Section Division 1 poll.
Prep Zone games include:
Corona Centennial-Norco; St. Bonaventure-Oaks Christian; Orange Lutheran-JSerra; Linfield Christian-Aquinas.
Oct. 2, 2018, 2:02 p.m.
Palos Verdes recently won its second state girls’ tennis tournament, taking the championship of the Point Loma Invitational.
Palos Verdes knocked off highly regarded Campbell Hall.
Madison Olsen and freshman Cara Hung won in No. 1 doubles with a 10-point tiebreaker set.
Oct. 2, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod told members of the Southern Section Council on Tuesday that playoff attendance dropped for the third consecutive year in 2017-18, with more than 100,000 fewer tickets sold in the last three years.
Despite a drop in nearly $500,000 in attendance revenue, the Southern Section hasn’t raised fees to schools because of increases in sponsorships, investments and broadcast rights fees.
But Wigod warned, “These next couple of months are critical,” referring to the upcoming football and girls’ volleyball playoffs.
Oct. 2, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Oct. 1, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
With another week to go before Mater Dei faces St. John Bosco in football, the two schools continue to be ranked No. 1 and 2 in the Southern Section Division 1 poll.
Redondo Union is No. 1 in girls’ volleyball.
Oct. 1, 2018, 1:04 p.m.
Besides being one of the top girls’ volleyball coaches in the City Section, Arman Mercado of Taft has a lot of travel pursuits.
He has been to 49 of 50 states. Only Alaska is left.
His latest pursuit is visiting every major league baseball park. He has been to 27 of 30, with the Astros, Rangers and Braves still to go.
Oct. 1, 2018, 8:23 a.m.
Prime Ticket is taking a brief break from its focus on Trinity League football by televising Culver City (5-1, 1-0) at Lawndale (4-2, 1-0) on Friday night in an Ocean League showdown (next week it’s St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei).
It’s a neighborhood game that features USC-bound running back Jordan Wilmore of Lawndale going against an improving Culver City team that has relied on quarterbacks Zevi Eckhaus and Nick Lucero.
Games that will be shown on Prep Zone include Orange Lutheran-St. John Bosco, Gardena Serra-Bishop Amat, Calabasas-Sierra Canyon and Alta Loma-Bonita.
Sep. 30, 2018, 12:31 p.m.
There’s a first reading on Tuesday at the Southern Section Council meeting on a proposal that would create a universal 12-day summer dead period for all sports built around July 4th.
Currently, each school and each sport submits when it wants to have a three-week dead period.
This proposal would come close to actually making coaches and athletes take two weeks off instead of switching sports and really not taking a break. Even though it would cut the dead period to 12 days, it doesn’t prevent schools from increasing the break on their own.
Sep. 30, 2018, 10:59 a.m.
There was a time when people couldn’t figure out how good Calabasas or Sierra Canyon were in football because their schedules weren’t exactly challenging.
This season, both schools are battle tested and raising their games, setting the stage for a great matchup Friday at Granada Hills High. Calabasas is 5-1 with wins over Westlake, Lawndale, La Habra, Valencia and Rancho Cucamonga.
Sierra Canyon is 5-2 with wins over Redondo, Grace Brethren, Valencia, Bakersfield and Crespi.