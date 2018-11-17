Granada Hills freshman Sofia Abrego wins City Section Division I cross-country championship

Nov. 17, 2018, 10:35 a.m.
Racing up the race’s final hill on Saturday morning before disappearing, freshman Sofia Abrego of Granada Hills and sophomore Miranda Schriver of Palisades were running side by side and exchanging the lead in an exciting duel at the City Section cross-country championships at Pierce College.
The next time they were seen, the 14-year-old Abrego had broken away and crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 17:33.81, establishing herself as the latest young running star in City Section Division I. Schriver, last year’s City champion as a freshman, finished second in 17:40.39.
“She’s fast,” Abrego said of Schriver. “She’s a good competitor.”
Nov. 17, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS, Nov. 23-24
Nov. 23
Nov. 16, 2018, 10:25 p.m.
FOOTBALL
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Nov. 23-24 at El Camino College
Nov. 16, 2018, 10:24 p.m.
Friday
FOOTBALL
CITY
Nov. 16, 2018, 10:23 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Nov. 16, 2018, 10:21 p.m.
Fairfax is set to play Bishop Montgomery in Saturday night’s championship game of the Ryse Williams tournament at Redondo High.
Ethan Anderson scored 32 points as Fairfax defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 79-63 to advance. Julian Rishwain scored 34 points for Notre Dame and made eight threes.
Bishop Montgomery 72, Washington Prep 64: The Knights rallied for the semifinal win in the Ryse Williams tournament.
Sierra Canyon 97, Santa Fe Christian 58: Scotty Pippen scored 24 points, Terren Frank 16, and Cassius Stanley 15.
Santa Clarita Christian 58, Alemany 48: Kevin Stone scored 21 points for Santa Clarita Christian.
Chatsworth 52, SOCES 50: Noah McKenzie had 12 points in the overtime win over the Chancellors (2-0).
Brentwood 58, Knight 55: Sam Clareman scored 13 points, and Braelee Albert 11.
Damien 85, Valencia 63: Malik Thomas had 24 points, Austin Cook 23, and Jarred Hyder 20 to lead the Spartans in the semifinals of the Alemany tournament. Richard Kawakami led Valencia with 18 points.
Camarillo 80, Saugus 62: Jaime Jaquez finished with 36 points in the semifinals of the Alemany tournament.
Etiwanda 68, Colony 62: Tyree Campbell scored 15 points, and Camren Pierce 14 for Etiwanda.
Orange Lutheran 73, Sunny Hills 41: Makur Maker made his season debut, scoring 29 points while making five threes. Josh Griffin added 15 points.
Dominguez 66, Ocean View 58: Sean Harlston had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Elijah Evans added 17 points.
Windward 77, Inglewood 66: Freshmen Kijani Wright and Dylan Andrews each scored 21 points for Windward.
Crossroads 82, Venice 43: Shaquir O’Neal made seven threes and finished with 21 points for Crossroads. Freshman Henri Adiassa had 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Santa Monica 68, Torrance 37: Quincy McGriff had 15 points.
Nov. 16, 2018, 10:16 p.m.
CIF STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division I: Temecula Valley d. Oakland Bishop O'Dowd, 23-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-22
Nov. 16, 2018, 6:17 p.m.
GIRLS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Quarterfinals, Friday
Nov. 15, 2018, 9:10 p.m.
It was an opening basketball game between top-25 teams. In the end, No. 8 Corona Centennial knocked off No. 11 Riverside Notre Dame 74-68 on Thursday night.
DJ Davis finished with 34 points for Centennial, which played without injured guard Jaylen Clark. Anthony Holland led Notre Dame with 23 points.
Other games:
Nov. 15, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
The football rosters of USC and UCLA are filled with locally produced players, so in recent years The Times has asked a cross-section of area high school coaches to predict the outcome of the annual rivalry game.
In many cases, the coach's loyalty is being tested by the question, whether because he has a player participating in the game or is a fan or graduate of one of the schools.
Considering both teams have been struggling at times, several coaches decided to be a little sarcastic in their comments.