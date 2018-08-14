Grant, at 26 players strong, could win the East Valley League this season

Aug. 14, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
Grant coach Franco Stasilli should be doing backflips. His varsity team this season has 26 players.
“That’s huge for us,” he said.
The Lancers are probably the favorite to win the East Valley League considering they have eight starters back on offense.
Aug. 13, 2018, 3:55 p.m.
The Chaminade Board of Directors is expected to vote next month or in October on a master plan that includes a new high school baseball field and aquatics center.
Last May, Chaminade acquired a shopping center near campus for $14 million. The 4.8-acre parcel would be used to build a parking lot, along with the baseball field and aquatics facility.
Also being proposed are additional classrooms at its West Hills campus. The current baseball field would be taken over by the softball team, which plays off campus.
Aug. 13, 2018, 3:29 p.m.
I went out to lunch with Ross Porter, the former Dodger and local TV sportscaster, and several other prep football fans on Monday, and the topic went to the time in the 1970s when Porter and KNBC (Channel 4) were televising high school basketball games in Los Angeles.
I remember the days of Bryant Gumbel and Tommy Hawkins, but I forgot who was Porter’s first color commentator, and it’s quite the trivia question.
The answer, incredibly, is Sandy Koufax, who was a very good high school basketball in Brooklyn before becoming a Hall of Fame baseball player with the Dodgers.
Aug. 13, 2018, 2:46 p.m.
- Football
Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Orange Lutheran and Mission Viejo are the top four teams in the Southern Section preseason Division 1 football poll.
In Division 2, Upland is No. 1 and Norco is No. 2.
Cajon is No. 1 in Division 3 with Paraclete at No. 2.
Aug. 13, 2018, 9:52 a.m.
- Football
If only they could hold an alumni game on Friday night before the scheduled football opener between Long Beach Poly and Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Sports Complex.
Poly has produced more than 60 NFL players, top in the nation. Dorsey has more than 30 NFL players, top in the City Section.
It could be Marcedes Lewis, Jurrell Casey, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeSean Jackson taking on the likes of Keyshawn Johnson, Johnathan Franklin, Keith Browner.
Aug. 12, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Never before in Southern California has the high school football season started so early, but ready or not, it officially begins this week with zero week games.
The best opening game on Thursday night has Chaminade taking on Oaks Christian in Westlake Village. These two top 25 teams teams have produced exciting matchups in recent years. Oaks Christian will be making its debut under first-year coach Charles Collins. Both teams have solid senior quarterbacks in Ryan Stevens for Chaminade and Josh Calvert for Oaks Christian. The big question is, who’s going to block Oaks Christian’s Kayvon Thibodeaux?
Another intriguing Thursday opener has Servite playing Bakersfield at Santa Ana Stadium. It marks the return of Troy Thomas to the Friars. Blaze McKibbon, who started at Gardena Serra last season, will take over at quarterback for the Friars.
Aug. 12, 2018, 7:25 a.m.
- Football
With 14 returning starters and more than 45 players back on varsity, St. John Bosco is ranked No. 1 in The Times’ preseason high school football rankings. The Braves open their new stadium on Friday night.
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO. It is size and strength up front that make the Braves the team to beat.
2. SANTA ANA MATER DEI. An exceptional secondary and strong skill position players, led by wide receiver Bru McCoy.
Aug. 11, 2018, 9:05 a.m.
- Football
After watching some scrimmages and taking into account transfers and other information, here’s my preseason list of the top 10 prep football teams in the City Section.
1. NARBONNE. Even though the Gauchos still don’t know yet which of their transfers are going to be cleared for their trip to Hawaii next week, they will have plenty of weapons available. Quarterback Jaylen Henderson will get the start for the first five games, then face competition from Jake Garcia. The defense has been better than expected in early practices, and the offense should produce lots of big plays. The Gauchos have won four consecutive City titles.
2. CRENSHAW. As long as Robert Garrett keeps coaching, the Cougars are always a team to reckon with. A new all-weather field and lots of quality young players should make the Cougars dangerous by season’s end.
Aug. 11, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
- Football
Athletic trainers are in need at high schools throughout Southern California, and Providence St. Joseph Health Southern California has decided to fund trainers for six high schools in the San Fernando Valley.
Burroughs, Burbank, Taft, Sierra Canyon, Alemany and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame will receive funding for trainers under the project. Several of the schools already have trainers, so the funds will pay for an assistant.
Taft will be the most closely watched school. It’s part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, and negotiations have been ongoing because of liability concerns. If the lawyers sign off as expected, Taft would join the relatively few LAUSD schools with an athletic trainer.
Aug. 10, 2018, 11:23 a.m.
Football teams that open their seasons next week are having scrimmages this week.
On Thursday, Birmingham took on host Fairfax, and the Patriots showed off good offensive potential.
Veteran quarterback Jason Artiga can be very effective this season. He has a 220-pound running back in DJ Banks and promising receivers in Mason White, Lateef Audu and freshman Arlis Boardingham, who finished second in the long jump this summer at the Junior Olympic championships. All three receivers also play in the secondary.