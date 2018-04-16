Greg Pond emerges as top volleyball player for Verdugo Hills

One team came in at 17-1, the other at 15-2. It was Mira Costa taking on Torrance for South Bay baseball bragging rights on Saturday. Torrance won 4-1.

Kai Hershberger finished with three hits. Neil Feist threw three innings of shutout relief. Mira Costa didn’t help itself by committing three errors to lose for only the second time in 19 games.

Esperanza knocked off La Mirada 8-2 in a battle of top 25 teams. Jason Fox and Tony Accordino each had three hits. CJ Larsen contributed four RBIs. Jacob Cespedes allowed seven hits.