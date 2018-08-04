Grinding during football practice at Venice High

Save Oct. 20 on your calendar if you’re a high school basketball fan. The Rolling Hills Prep Fall Classic will be held at Harbor College, and the final three games of the night will be pretty good.

Fairfax will play Harvard-Westlake at 4:30 p.m. Rancho Christian will face Bishop Montgomery at 8 p.m. Also playing is St. John Bosco, which will face a team to be announced at 6:30 p.m.

Games will start at 9 a.m. with Rolling Hills vs. La Canada. Then Brentwood will take on Camarillo at 10:30 a.m., followed by Santa Monica vs. Long Beach Poly at noon. Mater Dei will play Riverside Notre Dame at 1:30 p.m. and Taft will play St. Bernard at 3 p.m.