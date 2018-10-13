Hart student section spends weather delay at In-N-Out, then returns

Zedakiah Centers has big game for Friars

With a possible Division 1 playoff berth on the line, Servite came away with a 30-23 Trinity League road victory over Santa Margarita on Thursday night at Trabuco Hills.

Quarterback Blaze McKibbin passed for two touchdowns, and junior receiver Zedakiah Centers had a 31-yard touchdown reception, came up with an interception and also contributed by returning kickoffs and catching even more passes.

Servite improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the league. It potentially locked up nothing worse than fifth place in league, which will probably get the Friars into the Division 1 playoffs. Sixteen of the 18 teams in the division will qualify.