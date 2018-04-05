Harvard-Westlake gets another shutout in Boras Classic win over Orange Lutheran

People who wanted to see No. 1 Huntington Beach take on No. 2 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the Boras Classic will get their wish. The only problem is it will be in the consolation bracket. Both teams suffered opening round defeats on Tuesday.

South Hills ended Huntington Beach’s 13-game win streak with a 3-2 victory behind Stanford-bound pitcher Brandon Dieter. He pitched six innings and also contributed two hits and had a walk-off hit that resulted in three runs scoring following an error. Jake Vogel went three for three for Huntington Beach (13-3).

Notre Dame lost to Etiwanda 2-0. Marcus Johnson threw a three-hit shutout. Cody Freeman, Ryan Meza and Matthew Bardowell each had two hits.