Harvard-Westlake, with 16-game win streak, gets No. 1 seed in Division 1 baseball

May. 14, 2018, 10:58 a.m.
- Baseball
- Softball
Studio City Harvard-Westlake (26-3), which became the first Mission League baseball school to go unbeaten in league in more than 15 years and finished the regular season with a 16-game win streak, has been seeded No. 1 for the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
The Wolverines were ranked No. 1 by The Times in the preseason and so far have lived up to expectations, relying on ace pitcher Sam Hliboki (10-0), strong defense and lots of young pitching depth to earn the favorite’s role in Division 1. But as always, there’s no guarantee the favorites will even make it to the final because of the number of quality pitchers and teams in Division 1.
“I don’t know if there isn’t a team without two quality arms,” Harvard-Westlake Coach Jared Halpert said.
Harvard-Westlake will be the home team in its opener on Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s wild-card game between Valencia and Oaks Christian.
Huntington Beach is seeded No. 2. Orange Lutheran, armed with Southern California’s No. 1 pro pitching prospect, Cole Winn (0.25 ERA), is seeded No. 3, and La Mirada is No. 4.
In Division 2, Irvine Beckman gets the No. 1 seed with Tesoro No. 2.
The best opening matchup is Thursday’s Division 2 opener featuring Ventura St. Bonaventure and pitcher Jake Saum against Simi Valley and pitcher Owen Sharts. Saum, a junior committed to UCLA, struck out 19 in a game this season. Sharts, a Nevada signee, has been one of the best pitchers all season.
The Southern Section still hasn’t determined a site for the Division 1, 2 and 3 championship games. They will be played at either Cal State Fullerton or Blair Field in Long Beach depending on NCAA playoff availability on June 2.
Here’s the link to baseball pairings.
In softball, Norco was given the No. 1 seed in Division 1, with Los Alamitos No. 2.
Norco is 24-3. Last season, the team was led by pitcher Taylor Dockins, the state player of the year. Sarah Willis has taken over on the mound this season.
May. 14, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 14, 2018, 10:13 a.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Wild card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
May. 14, 2018, 7:04 a.m.
- Football
Chris Ward, the offensive line coach at Mater Dei last season who helped produce one of the most dominant lines in area history, has left the Monarchs because of a change in his day job, but now he gets to train other linemen, too.
Ward, a former UCLA lineman, helped create allegianceathletics.us, which is based in Orange County and supplements position coaches by teaching players fundamentals on the offensive line.
He’s already helping other linemen in the Trinity League become better.
May. 12, 2018, 8:58 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 12, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
BOYS' LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
Los Angeles vs. Orange County championship
Loyola 10, St. Margaret's 9 (OT)
May. 12, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
- Track
The Southern Section held its track and field prelims on Saturday, and junior Jazmyne Frost of Gardena Serra was ready to turn on the speed at the Division 4 prelims at Carpinteria High.
She won her 100 heat in 11.77 seconds and the 200 in 24.23, both the No. 1 marks on the day in Division 4.
Daniel Kamulali of Sierra Canyon had the fastest time in the boys’ 100 in 10.69.
May. 12, 2018, 4:08 p.m.
- Football
The first major seven-on-seven passing competition of the season was held on Saturday at Los Alamitos. In the Orlando Scandrick tournament, you could tell by the torn jersey of Westlake receiver Jason Heller that the defensive backs were using their hands quite liberally.
Heller, a 5-foot-8 senior to be, was giving as good as he took. He had 41 catches last season and wasn’t about to let defensive backs push him around.
It was an event that featured two of the best class of 2020 quarterbacks in D.J. Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco and Bryce Young of Mater Dei. Uiagalelei was passing for the first time under a new offensive coordinator, Steven Lo, who replaced new Mission Viejo coach Chad Johnson.
May. 12, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
Leave it to a freshman to deliver another lacrosse championship for Loyola.
Freshman Owen Gaffney scored the winning goal in overtime to give the Cubs their third consecutive U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section boys’ championship with a 10-9 victory over St. Margaret’s on Saturday.
St. Margaret’s had tied the match at 9-9 late, forcing the overtime.
May. 12, 2018, 12:23 p.m.
Lee Joseph, a former City Section sports administrator who worked for 47 years in the Los Angeles Unified School District as a teacher, coach, administrator and principal, died Wednesday. He was 83.
Born on Sept. 19, 1934, in Marshall, Texas, Joseph attended Polytechnic High School when it was located in downtown Los Angeles and graduated from Cal State Los Angeles.
He was an assistant in the City Section athletics office in the 1970s, ‘80s and early ‘90s under commissioners Jim Cheffers and Hal Harkness. He worked four Rose Bowls as a head linesman in the Pac-8 later to become the Pac-10 and Pac-12.