High school football coaches pick the winner between USC and UCLA

Nov. 15, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
The football rosters of USC and UCLA are filled with locally produced players, so in recent years The Times has asked a cross-section of area high school coaches to predict the outcome of the annual rivalry game.
In many cases, the coach's loyalty is being tested by the question, whether because he has a player participating in the game or is a fan or graduate of one of the schools.
Considering both teams have been struggling at times, several coaches decided to be a little sarcastic in their comments.
Nov. 15, 2018, 5:44 p.m.
- Basketball
Camarillo is what you can call a neighborhood basketball team. The players grew up knowing each other. The big man is UCLA-bound Jaime Jaquez, who has stayed for four years to enjoy his senior season with his best friends.
The Scorpions didn’t exactly draw an easy opponent in their opening game on Thursday in the Alemany tournament. Santa Clarita Christian is the defending state Division V champion, and the Cardinals made nine three-pointers.
But Jaquez finished with 36 points to help Camarillo grind out an 82-75 victory. Guard Landreau Tate contributed 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Nov. 15, 2018, 7:21 a.m.
- Football
Oaks Christian and St. John Bosco, set to play in a Division 1 football semifinal playoff game on Friday at Royal High, have announced that the schools will donate 100% of their portion of ticket sales to the family of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed trying to protect others at the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks.
The community also has been dealing with wildfires that have destroyed homes.
In a statement Wednesday from Oaks Christian’s head of school, Rob Black, “We are honored to be able to use this upcoming game to help our community come together in support of those who have lost so much during this last week. By attending the game and purchasing a ticket (or through going to OCS’s website), you can show your support for Sgt. Helus’ family and those in our community who have lost their homes.
Nov. 14, 2018, 8:40 p.m.
The best girls’ golf team in California comes from Troy High School in Fullerton.
The Warriors won the CIF team title on Wednesday at Victoria Club by two strokes over Daughtery Valley. Diamond Bar finished third.
Brianna Navarrosa of Chula Vista Mater Dei won the individual competition with A four-under 68.
Nov. 14, 2018, 8:28 p.m.
- Basketball
It was already a memorable Wednesday for senior guard Jarod Lucas of Los Altos. He signed his letter of intent with Oregon State.
Then Lucas turned in a school-record-breaking performance in his season basketball debut, scoring 52 points in Los Altos’ 96-40 win over La Puente.
Lucas made seven three-pointers while facing a box-and-one for much of the game. He broke the school record of 51 points set by Cha’pelle Brown.
Nov. 14, 2018, 7:53 p.m.
WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION I
Nov. 14, 2018, 7:52 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
CITY
DIVISION I CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 14, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball fans are going to be packing gyms in the coming months to experience the excitement of watching 6-foot-9 Ziaire Williams and 6-5 Julian Rishwain put on a show.
in Wednesday’s quarterfinals of the Ryse Williams tournament at Redondo High, Williams scored 36 points and Rishwain contributed 26 points as the Knights (2-0) overwhelmed Santa Margarita in the second half to come away with a 74-62 victory.
“Both of those guys, when they’re rolling, they’re two of the best shooters I’ve seen,” coach Matt Sargeant said.
Nov. 14, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
- Football
Yes, the winner of Friday night’s City Section Open Division semifinal game between Garfield and host Eagle Rock will qualify for next week’s final at El Camino College. That’s big, but considering No. 1-seeded Narbonne is a likely obstacle ahead, the real reward is earning a CIF state bowl berth.
The City Section has decided that the finalists in the Open Division will get two bowl berths as long as the runner-up hasn’t lost to the Division I champion, so that means the Garfield-Eagle Rock victor will qualify for a regional bowl game.
It’s also a game between two unbeaten teams. Eagle Rock (10-0) has been surprising opponents all season, because the Eagles’ offensive and defensive lines hardly look like your typical big, imposing Open Division lines.
Nov. 14, 2018, 10:28 a.m.
Wednesday is the first day to sign a national letter of intent for sports other than football. It’s a time for parents to feel proud, with tears of joy, and for athletes to take a moment to be recognized for deciding on a college.
The photos have been coming in, and the smiles are big.
A look around the Southland signing ceremonies.