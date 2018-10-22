Human element has been taken out of City Section football playoff seedings

Oct. 22, 2018, 11:20 a.m.
The City Section football playoff seedings will likely produce lots of debate when they’re released on Saturday. That’s because a computer and not coaches or a seeding committee will create the brackets.
“That was a coaches’ decision,” said John Aguirre, the City Section commissioner. “They wanted to take the human element out of the rankings.”
Anyone who remembers the days of coaches putting together the brackets and voting to support friends rather than rankings understands why the computer was chosen. This is the second year of the format.
Oct. 22, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
It’s going to be a crazy Friday night in Los Angeles. The traffic jams will be humongous with the Dodgers-Red Sox World Series game at Dodger Stadium, Utah vs. UCLA at the Rose Bowl and a Bruno Mars concert at Staples Center.
It’ll also cap rivalry week in the City Section: the final night of the regular season. Who can’t get fired up for Crenshaw vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park and Garfield vs. Roosevelt in the East L.A. Classic at East Los Angeles College?
Crenshaw-Dorsey will decide the Coliseum League championship. Both schools are 4-5 overall and 4-0 in league. Both could be in the Division 1 playoffs.
Oct. 22, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 22
VALLE VISTA LEAGUE
Baldwin Park at Hacienda Heights Wilson, 3:30 p.m. (completion of Oct. 12 suspended game)
Oct. 21, 2018, 7:08 p.m.
It has been the strangest of seasons for Paraclete and Sierra Canyon. For nine weeks, they’ve been preparing to face off knowing they would be playing for the Gold Coast League championship no matter what their records would be.
Each could have been 0-9 and it wouldn’t have mattered. That’s because the other teams in the Gold Coast League voted to guarantee the league’s top two playoff berths to Sierra Canyon and Paraclete for the next two seasons as long as the other teams in the league didn’t have to play them.
So it will be Paraclete (4-5) taking on Sierra Canyon (6-3) for the league championship on Friday night at Pierce College. Both are guaranteed spots in the Division 3 playoffs.
Oct. 21, 2018, 11:35 a.m.
- Football
L.A. Jordan football coach Gary Parks keeps a story in his office from the 2015 season as motivation about how the Bulldogs had to forfeit a game because of lack of players for academic reasons.
It’s his top priority to get his players performing well in the classroom so they can play in the evening, and the 90-minute study halls are working.
The 10-week grading period has come and gone, and the Bulldogs are remaining strong. Star athlete Elijah Hawkins is at a 3.4 grade-point average.
Oct. 21, 2018, 5:27 a.m.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 20, 2018, 10:28 p.m.
Saturday, October 20th
SOUTHERN SECTION
ANGELUS LEAGUE
Oct. 19, 2018, 11:03 p.m.
Friday, October 19th
CITY
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Oct. 19, 2018, 7:43 a.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 19, 2018, 7:41 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 18
SOUTHERN SECTION
ACADEMY LEAGUE